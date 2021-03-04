An absolutely jam-packed fight card is nearly upon us as UFC 259 approaches. The promotion filled this card with three major title fights and four champions in action, not to mention some big veterans and rising prospects the whet the appetite early from Las Vegas on March 6. Atop the card is the megafight between light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and rising middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya is a perfect 20-0 in his MMA career, and after winning the interim title at middleweight, unifying to become undisputed champion and successfully defending the crown twice, he is looking to build his resume against the very dangerous Blachowicz. After an up and down UFC career, Blachowicz finally reached the top of the light heavyweight mountain this past September, running his winning streak to four by knocking out Dominick Reyes to capture the vacant 205-pound title.

But there is way more beyond just the two champions fighting in the main event. Consensus greatest women's fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes, is back in action when she defends her featherweight title against top contender Megan Anderson in the co-main event. Plus, bantamweight champ Petr Yan makes his first defense against top contender Aljamain Sterling in arguably one of the best fights UFC could make right now. This card also sees the return of former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos as he looks to get back into contention against thunderous striker Aleksandr Rakic. And former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz returns when he battles rising contender Askar Askarov.

Below is the fight card that's been announced by the promotion to date. Odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

UFC 259 fight card, odds

Israel Adesanya -230 vs. Jan Blachowicz (c) +190, light heavyweight championship

Amanda Nunes (c) -1100 vs. Megan Anderson +700, women's featherweight championship

Petr Yan (c) -135 vs. Aljamain Sterling +115, bantamweight championship

Islam Makhachev -370 vs. Drew Dober +290, lightweights

Aleksandar Rakic -160 vs. Thiago Santos +135, light heavyweights



Casey Kenney -135 vs. Dominick Cruz +115, bantamweights

Song Yadong -150 vs. Kyler Phillips +125, bantamweights

Askar Askarov -125 vs. Joseph Benavidez +105, flyweights

Amanda Lemos -220 vs. Livinha Souza +180, women's strawweights

Jordan Espinosa -125 vs. Tim Elliott +105, flyweights

Carlos Ulberg -240 vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu +200, light heavyweights



Sean Brady -210 vs. Jake Matthews +175, welterweights

Kai Kara-France -135 vs. Rogerio Bontorin +115, flyweights



Uros Medic -170 vs. Aalon Cruz +145, lightweights

Mario Bautista -230 vs. Trevin Jones +190, bantamweights

UFC 259 info

Date: March 6

March 6 Location: UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC APEX -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 259 countdown

