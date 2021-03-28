UFC 260 is upon us. One of the best heavyweight title fights available is set to take place in the main event when champion Stipe Miocic looks to defend his title once again when he faces top contender Francis Ngannou at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Miocic tamed the beast in their first meeting in 2018 when he used his grappling and wrestling to score a unanimous decision win over the feared striker.

Miocic already has his legacy cemented in the sport's lore. He became the most accomplished heavyweight champion in UFC history with a third title defense in 2018. After losing the first fight to Daniel Cormier later that year, Miocic rebounded to win the next two in the trilogy and lock in just one title victory shy of Randy Couture's record for most wins in any major promotion. Now, the native of Cleveland can tie the record with a second defeat of Ngannou.

While this may not be the deepest PPV card UFC has ever put out -- it took a hit earlier in the week when featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski was pulled from his title defense against Brian Ortega -- there's still some fun action to be expected. Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Abubakar, is returning to action when he takes on Jared Gooden. Plus, powerful light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield is back to face jiu-jitsu specialist Fabio Cherant, who is making his UFC debut.

Below you will find the complete fight card with the latest odds from William Hill Sportsbook, as well as all the news, analysis, updates and info you need to keep up with throughout fight week.

UFC 260 fight card, results

Francis Ngannou -140 vs. Stipe Miocic (c) +120, heavyweight championship

Vicente Luque -240 vs. Tyron Woodley +200, welterweight



Sean O'Malley -340 vs. Thomas Almeida +270, bantamweight

Miranda Maverick -165 vs. Gillian Robertson +140, women's flyweight

Khama Worthy -130 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +110, lightweight

Alonzo Menifield def. Fabio Cherant via first-round submission (von Flue choke)

Abubakar Nurmagomedov def. Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



Michał Oleksiejczuk def. Modestas Bukauskas via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Omar Morales def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Abu Azaitar via third-round TKO (punches)

UFC 260 info

Date: March 27

March 27 Location: UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Apex -- Las Vegas, Nevada Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) | 8 p.m. ET (prelims) How to watch: ESPN+ (main card)

ESPN+ (main card) How to watch prelims: fuboTV (try for free)

UFC 260 countdown

