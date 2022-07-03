LAS VEGAS -- On Saturday night, Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone met on the UFC 276 prelims in a welterweight clash that would determine the UFC's all-time wins leader. Miller was the man to achieve that record while also becoming the first fighter in UFC history to fight 40 times in the Octagon. While Miller celebrated his achievement, Cerrone laid his gloves down in the enter of the Octagon and announced his retirement.

Miller, who made his debut at UFC 89 in October 2008, looked sharp from the early moments of the fight. Cerrone came forward trying to land some strikes at range and connected occasionally, but Miller was also able to land some sharp overhand rights to the chin of Cerrone before scoring a takedown as he caught a Cerrone kick in the opening round.

In the second round, Miller and Cerrone threw kicks at the same time, with Cerrone's landing to Miller's face. Miller was able to eat the strike as his own kick landed to Cerrone's body, causing Cerrone to briefly slip.

That slip was all Miller needed as he jumped on Cerrone's neck and locked in a guillotine choke to force the submission at the 1:32 mark of Round 2.

As Joe Rogan attempted a post-fight interview with Miller, Miller deferred to Cerrone, who removed his gloves and left them with his hat in the center of the Octagon before confirming that he was retiring from the sport, citing that it was harder and harder for him to "get up" for fights and that UFC 276 was the right place for a final fight.

With the win, Miller has now won 24 fights, one more than both Cerrone and Andrei Arlovski. He is also second in finishes in UFC history and second all-time in submission victories.