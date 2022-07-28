Julianna Peña will defend the women's bantamweight title for the first time on Saturday in a rematch against former champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2. Their showdown caps off a title-fight doubleheader to close the pay-per-view main card (10 p.m. ET) from American Airlines Center in Dallas. Last December, Peña pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC title-fight history when she stopped the famed two-division champion in the second round, ending Nunes' winning streak at 12.

Nunes is a -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100), while Peña is a +250 underdog in the latest UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, the interim flyweight title is up for grabs as former champion Brandon Moreno (-200) takes on rising prospect Kai Kara-France (+175). Before settling any picks of your own for UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Andrew Gombas.

Gombas is a former NCAA wrestler who taps into his experience on the mat to dissect the X's and O's of MMA matchups in a manner that sets him apart from other MMA analysts. He started the MMA handicapping service MMA Knockout Bets in 2018 and has shown a profit every year since.

With more than 1,400 selections tracked by the third-party monitoring service Bet MMA, he has shown a 6 percent return on investment for his followers. Over the past two years, his followers have netted a profit of more than $10,000.

At UFC 275 in June, Gombas swept the board with his main-card picks, and the five-fight sweep included telling SportsLine members to back Jake Matthews (+125) against Andre Fialho (-145) in a matchup of welterweight prospects. Matthews dominated from the outset and scored a second-round stoppage to give Gombas' backers another easy winner. Anyone who has followed Gombas already has seen massive returns.

UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes preview

Nunes (21-5) is one of the most dominant champions in UFC history and one of just four fighters to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time. The others are Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo.

She had successfully defended the bantamweight title seven times, and there was a widespread belief that the division no longer offered any viable challengers because Nunes already had defeated all of them in dominant fashion.

Peña (11-4) was awarded the title shot largely because she was the only ranked contender calling for a fight with Nunes and her confidence made for a marketable matchup. But the 32-year-old Chicago resident backed up her words by walking down Nunes and appeared to break the will of the reigning champion.

Although Peña's win was officially scored as a rear-naked choke submission, Nunes went down after a series of strikes and appeared to concede the fight as soon as she hit the mat.

Nunes, who is still the women's featherweight champion, later chalked up the performance to an off night and the 34-year-old Brazilian asked for an immediate rematch. Peña didn't hesitate to take the fight.

UFC 277 predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC 277 selections here: He is siding with Don'Tale Mayes (-140) to get past Hamdy Abdelwahab (+120) in a heavyweight matchup.

Mayes (9-4) is a versatile prospect who has won his past two UFC fights following losses in his first two outings with the promotion. He is coming off a third-round stoppage of Josh Parisian last December.

Abdelwahab (5-0) is a power puncher who will be making his UFC debut following stoppage wins in his first five professional fights in various promotions.

"Mayes has fought much better competition than Abdelwahab. Mayes also is a better striker and has better cardio," Gombas told SportsLine. See who else to pick at UFC 277 here.

How to make UFC 277 picks

UFC 277 odds, fight card

Amanda Nunes (-300) vs. Julianna Peña (+250)

Brandon Moreno (-200) vs. Kai Kara-France (+175)

Magomed Ankalaev (-475) vs. Anthony Smith (+380)

Sergei Pavlovich (-120) vs. Derrick Lewis (+100)

Don'Tale Mayes (-140) vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab (+120)

Alexandre Pantoja (-150) vs. Alex Perez (+130)

Drew Dober (-210) vs. Rafael Alves (+180)

Matthew Semelsberger (-160) vs. Alex Morono (+140)

Joselyne Edwards (-140) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (+120)

Ihor Potieria (-145) Nicolae Negumereanu (+125)

Drakkar Close (-210) vs. Rafa Garcia (+180)

Orion Cosce (-170) vs. Blood Diamond (+150)