UFC 280 is the fight fan's pay-per-view. The promotion heads to Abu Dhabi on Saturday with a fight card that celebrates the very best in the lightweight and bantamweight divisions.

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev will determine the next UFC lightweight champion. Plus, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw occupies the co-main event. Just beyond those two contests are a number of fighters on the verge of stardom. Fan-favorite Sean O'Malley could punch his ticket to the bantamweight title and several other ranked contenders make their climbs up the ladder.

CBS Sports has compiled three must-watch fights outside of the title scene.

Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley



The "Suga Show" is headed for a gold rush if O'Malley can overcome expectations against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The general impression is that Yan is too steep a step up for O'Malley, who has yet to face an opponent inside the top 10 at the time of their fight. Despite the potential discrepancy in their skills, the matchmaking has a lot to offer. O'Malley has put his twist on the Conor McGregor formula of brash confidence. The UFC can strap a fan-fueled rocket to O'Malley if he beats Yan. A loss for O'Malley won't do much to hurt his position in the division but will reinvigorate Yan and earn him some new fans. All that aside, these two strikers will certainly deliver a fun fight for as long as it lasts.

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Hold off on that second cup of coffee, Dariush vs. Gamrot is all the caffeine you need. Dariush's fresh approach to the fight game bears some resemblance to Oliveira's. Traditionally a grappling threat, Dariush has evolved into a powerful and dynamic striker that gives better than he gets. Dariush -- just prior to beating Tony Ferguson -- notched four fight bonuses in five fights and would have likely gone five straight if not for a weight miss against Scott Holtzman. The versatile Gamrot displayed his knockout power against Carlos Diego Ferreira and Holtzman inside the Octagon. He and Arman Tsarukyan showcased some of the most exciting grappling exchanges in UFC history in June, Gamrot's fourth consecutive win. Whoever emerges victorious in this key lightweight fight could be next in line for the winner of Oliveira-Makhachev.

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Muhammad and Brady find themselves in an interesting position. Both are very much flirting with welterweight title considerations: Muhammad is on an eight-fight unbeaten run and Brady has extended his record to 15-0 after five UFC appearances. The challenge is these premier grapplers have not showcased particularly exciting styles in a division big on personalities like Khamzat Chimaev, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. It is possible that Muhammad and Brady negate each other's grappling and produce a stand-up fight, but even then Muhammad does a fantastic job at avoiding damage. The true beauty of this fight is that whoever wins should be undeniable in their pursuit of a big-ticket fight against someone in the top five.