UFC is back in action in the new year and the first PPV of 2023 brought two new champions to the fray. UFC 283 took place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with a loaded fight card for the promotion's first event in the country since March 2020.

Jamahal Hill claimed gold in the main event as he took apart legendary veteran Glover Teixeira to earn the light heavyweight crown. Hill became the first contestant from the Contender Series to earn gold by picking apart the Brazilian legend over the course of five rounds. Hill has now won four in a row with nearly all those wins coming by TKO. Teixeira, 42, decided to call it a career after failing to reclaim the title he lost last year to Jiri Prochazka.

The co-main event saw Brandon Moreno once again become champion when he scored a third-round TKO of Deiveson Figueiredo for the flyweight crown. The fourth encounter between the two was stopped before the fourth round because of a nasty cut on Figueiredo's right eye that caused his eye to swell shut. Figueiredo initially protested that the cut was caused by an eye poke, but replays showed it was a clean punch.

UFC 283 fight card, odds, results

Jamahal Hill (c) def. Glover Teixeira via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

Brandon Moreno (ic) def. Deiveson Figueiredo (c)

Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny via first-round submission (arm triangle)

Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig

Ihor Potieria def. Mauricio Rua via first-round TKO (punches)

Bruno Ferreira def. Gregory Rodrigues via first-round knockout (punch)

Thiago Moises def. Melquizael Costa via second-round submission (neck crank)

Gabriel Bonfim def. Mounir Lazzez via first-round submission (guillotine choke)



Jailton Almeida def. Shamil Abdurakhimov via second-round TKO (punches)

Cody Stamann def. Luan Luiz Lacerda via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ismael Bonfim def. Terrance McKinney



Nicolas Dalby def. Warlley Alves via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Josiane Nunes def. Zarah Fairn via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Daniel Marcos def. Saimon Oliveira via second-round knockout (strikes)

