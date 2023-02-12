PPV main events don't get much bigger than this one. UFC heads back to Australia on Saturday night with a champion vs. champion clash set to headline UFC 284. Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev puts his title on the line as he welcomes featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski to the division. It all takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov officially laid out the challenge to Volkanovski in the aftermath of UFC 280, an opportunity Volkanovski had lobbied for months. The Aussie is considered by most to be the pound for pound best fighter in the promotion and UFC has promoted the event as P4P No. 1 vs. No. 2, according to their own rankings.

Volkanovski's detour to lightweight necessitates a new champion at 145 pounds. Contenders Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will compete to crown the interim featherweight champion in the co-main event. Rodriguez is a highlight-reel striker coming off a TKO via injury against Brian Ortega. Emmett has quietly worked himself into contention with big power and uncanny toughness, most recently defeating Calvin Kattar.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 284 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 284 fight card, results odds

Islam Makhachev -400 vs. Alexander Volkanovski +310, lightweight championship

Yair Rodriguez -190 vs. Josh Emmett +160, interim featherweight championship

Jack Della Madalena -330 vs. Randy Brown +260, welterweights

Justin Tafa -125 vs. Parker Porter +105, heavyweights

Jimmy Crute -190 vs. Alonzo Menfield +160, light heavyweights

Tyson Pedro -230 vs. Modestas Bukauskas +190, light heavyweights

Josh Culibao -110 vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan -110, featherweights

Kleydson Rodrigues -330 vs. Shannon Ross +260, flyweights



Jamie Mullarkey -280 vs. Francisco Prado +230, lightweights

Jack Jenkins -360 vs. Don Shainis +280, featherweights

Loma Lookboonmee def. Elise Reed via second-round submission (rear-naked choke)

Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elves Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

UFC 284 info

Date: Feb. 11



Feb. 11 Location: RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia

RAC Arena -- Perth, Australia Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 284 countdown

