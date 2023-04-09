The UFC's return to Miami was one to remember. After 20 years away from the Magic City, UFC brought back a massive event with some big names ready to deliver when the lights were brightest at UFC 287.

Israel Adesanya did just that as the middleweight reclaimed his title as division's best by knocking out Alex Pereira in the main event from the Kaseya Center. Adesanya, who had lost three previous encounters with Pereira across both kickboxing and MMA, unleashed a vicious right hand that dropped the Brazilian before followup shots put him away for good.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

In the co-main event, Gilbert Burns made his presence known to the rest of the welterweight division with an emphatic decision win over veteran Jorge Masvidal. Burns, who previously fought Kamaru Usman for the title, said he's only fighting for the championship next, whether it's current titleholder Leon Edwards or Colby Covington.

CBS Sports was with you throughout fight week with the latest news, in-depth features and betting advice to consider. Thanks for stopping by and we'll see you at UFC 288 in Newark, New Jersey.

UFC 287 fight card, results

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira (c) via second-round knockout (punches)

Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal

Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via first-round TKO (punches)

Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via third-round TKO (punches)

Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas Jr. via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Luana Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Joe Pyfer def. Gerald Meerschaert via first-round TKO (punches)

Loopy Godinez def. Cynthia Calvillo via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Trey Ogden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Steve Garcia def. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke via second-round TKO (strikes)

Sam Hughes def. Jaqueline Amorim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC 287 countdown