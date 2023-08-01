UFC's most underappreciated world champion is set to face one of the promotion's most marketable crossover stars. Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley meet for the UFC bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 292 in Boston on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Sterling's reign as UFC bantamweight champion has been riddled with outcomes that have capped his popularity as a leading man. His stint as UFC champion has included one disqualification win, two split decisions, and a decisive victory over TJ Dillashaw, who entered with one immobilized shoulder. Sterling's grappling has been impossible to solve lately but the results have not translated to a level of popularity that matches his skill.

O'Malley is his antithesis in many ways. A colorful, cocky striker who prioritizes business savvy over fighting the absolute best every time, "Suga" cemented himself as a legitimate challenger with a narrow but thrilling Fight of the Night against former champion Petr Yan. It was O'Malley's first win over an elite bantamweight and validated his title pursuits.

The bantamweight championship is not the only title up for grabs in Boston. UFC women's strawweight title fight has an international flair as China's Zhang Weili defends against Brazil's Amanda Lemos. Other interesting matchups include heavy-handed welterweights Geoff Neal and Ian Machado Garry, plus Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 292 along with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 292 fight card, odds

Aljamain Sterling (c) -270 vs. Sean O'Malley +220, bantamweight championship

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Amanda Lemos, featherweight championship

Marlon Vera vs. Pedro Munhoz, bantamweights

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweights

Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweights

Brad Tavares vs. Chris Weidman, middleweights

Andre Petroski vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweights

Andrea Lee vs. Natalia Silva, women's flyweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Denis Tiuliulin, middleweights

Karine Silva vs. Maryna Moroz, women's flyweights



UFC 292 info