UFC is shipping up to Boston once again. The promotion returns to Beantown on Saturday night for the first time since October 2019 with a championship doubleheader in store for UFC 292. Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his crown against fast-rising challenger Sean O'Malley in the main event. Plus, women's strawweight queen Zhang Weili welcomes Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.

Sterling's reign as UFC bantamweight champion has been riddled with outcomes that have capped his popularity as a leading man. His stint as UFC champion has included one disqualification win, two split decisions, and a decisive victory over TJ Dillashaw, who entered with one immobilized shoulder. Sterling's grappling has been impossible to solve lately but the results have not translated to a level of popularity that matches his skill.

Can't get enough boxing and MMA? Get the latest in the world of combat sports from two of the best in the business. Subscribe to Morning Kombat with Luke Thomas and Brian Campbell for the best analysis and in-depth news.

O'Malley is his antithesis in many ways. A colorful, cocky striker who prioritizes business savvy over fighting the absolute best every time, "Suga" cemented himself as a legitimate challenger with a narrow but thrilling Fight of the Night against former champion Petr Yan. It was O'Malley's first win over an elite bantamweight and validated his title pursuits.

The other title fight sees the beginning of the second reign as champ for Zhang. The Chinese champion regained the 115-pound title in November with a second-round submission of Carla Esparza. The Chinese fighter has been on a tear since losing a close decision to Rose Namajunas in November 2021, also scoring a TKO of Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Lemos, meanwhile, bounced back from a first-round submission loss to Jessica Andrade in April 2022 to score a pair of stoppage victories to close the year and earn her title shot.

In addition to the pair of title fights, there is plenty of action worth watching. The next Irish star on the rise gets his chance in the spotlight in front of a raucous Boston crowd when Ian Machado Garry takes on Neil Magny. Garry, 25, is undefeated at 5-0 so far in his UFC career with three knockouts. He's coming off a brutal quick finish of Daniel Rodriguez in May and now gets his toughest test to date in the veteran Magny, who is getting the call on short notice after Geoff Neal was forced to withdraw.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 292 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 292 fight card, odds

Aljamain Sterling (c) -250 vs. Sean O'Malley +205, bantamweight championship

Zhang Weili (c) -320 vs. Amanda Lemos +250, women's strawweight championship

Ian Machado Garry -490 vs. Neil Magny +370, welterweights



Mario Bautista -220 vs. Da'Mon Blackshear +180, bantamweights

Marlon Vera -200 vs. Pedro Munhoz +170, bantamweights

Brad Tavares -270 vs. Chris Weidman +220, middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues -350 vs. Denis Tiuliulin +275, middleweights

Austin Hubbard -175 vs. Kurt Holobaugh +150, lightweights

Brad Katona -170 vs. Cody Gibson +145, bantamweight

Andre Petroski -240 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +200, middleweights

Natalia Silva -330 vs. Andrea Lee +260, women's flyweights

Karine Silva -150 vs. Maryna Moroz +125, women's flyweights

UFC 292 info

Date: Aug. 19



Aug. 19 Location: TD Garden -- Boston



TD Garden -- Boston Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)

10 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 292 countdown

Who wins UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on every fight at UFC 292, all from the MMA expert who profited more than $6,200 in 2022, and find out.