Aljamain Sterling will make his record-setting fourth bantamweight title defense Saturday against No. 2-ranked Sean O'Malley in the main event of UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley. The main UFC 292 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston. Sterling has already set the record for most consecutive bantamweight title defenses at three following his split-decision victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in May. With a victory Saturday, he will tie the record for overall bantamweight title-fight victories at five with T.J. Dillashaw. The No. 2-ranked O'Malley, who is one of the most-hype prospects in UFC history, makes his first title-fight appearance following a deliberate five-year climb through the rankings.

Sterling is a -250 favorite (risk $250 to win $100), while O'Malley comes back at +210 in the latest UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley odds. In the co-main event, women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili (-310) defends her belt against Amanda Lemos (+250).

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley preview

The main event is not only a stylistic contrast between Sterling, one of the sport's most accomplished grapplers and O'Malley, who is known for his precision and powerful striking, but they are both also among the most polarizing fighters on the UFC roster.

Sterling (23-3) is one of the least popular UFC champions in recent memory. He has often been criticized for winning the title against Petr Yan via disqualification in March 2021 and a ground-heavy style that diminishes the potential for action-packed brawls that most fans prefer. His three defenses include split decisions over Yan and Cejudo and a stoppage over an ailing Dillashaw.

Even so, even his harshest critics have conceded that Sterling has compiled one of the best bantamweight resumes in the promotion's history.

Conversely, O'Malley's wild popularity remains a puzzling dynamic. Although easily identifiable from his face tattoos, pink fight kit and rainbow-decorated curls augmented by a carefree persona, he has one of the least-credible resumes of any UFC title challenger in recent memory.

O'Malley (16-1-1) made a name for himself with a flashy knockout win on "Dana White's Contender Series" in July 2017, but his long list of low-level opponents since joining the promotion prompted one popular UFC commentator to dub him a "permanent prospect."

Only one of O'Malley's opponents among his eight UFC victories is still on the promotion's roster. He is 1-1 with one no-contest in three outings against ranked competition and the lone victory came by controversial split decision last October over Yan, the lone remaining active UFC opponent he has faced. The fight was competitive, but most observers believed Yan should have received the nod, and even O'Malley appeared stunned as his hand was raised by the referee.

However, the performance was enough for O'Malley to surge up the rankings and become the next challenger for Sterling, whose stated goal is to win in dominant fashion and at least temporarily quell the hype behind his heavily marketed opponent. You can see who Vithlani is backing at SportsLine.

UFC 292 predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC 292 predictions here: He is siding with Andre Petroski (-245) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+200) in a middleweight battle on the preliminary card.

Petroski (9-1) is a rising prospect behind a 4-0 mark in the UFC that includes two knockouts and one submission. The 32-year-old is coming off a decision win against Wellington Turman last November.

Meerschaert (35-16) is a seven-year UFC veteran and lethal grappler who has seen nine of his 10 wins in the promotion come by submission. The 35-year-old is coming off a stoppage loss to prospect Joe Pyfer in April.

"Petroski will have to be sharp with his wrestling for all three rounds to avoid the submission. I think Petroski will do so and emerge victorious," Vithlani told SportsLine.

UFC 292 odds, fight card

Aljamain Sterling (-250) vs. Sean O'Malley (+210)

Zhang Weili (-310) vs. Amanda Lemos (+250)

Neil Magny (+350) vs. Ian Garry (-455)

Marlon Vera (-185) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+155)

Chris Weidman (+215) vs. Brad Tavares (-270)

Gregory Rodrigues (-355) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+280)

Andre Petroski (-245) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+200)

Natalia Silva (-355) vs. Andrea Lee (+280)

Maryna Moroz (+130) vs. Karine Silva (-155)

Austin Hubbard (-175) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+145)