UFC 292 is on the horizon as Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley headline the TD Garden in Boston this weekend. Saturday's showdown is a modern-day masterclass in grappling vs. striking.

Sterling has emerged as arguably the greatest bantamweight in UFC history. The defending champ has a record-setting 14 bantamweight wins, looks to extend his record nine-fight winning streak in the division and boasts the most bantamweight title defenses in promotional history. Another successful defense ties him with TJ Dillashaw for all-time wins in bantamweight title fights. He also holds records for control time and total fight time.

Don't be distracted by O'Malley's flashy personality. "Suga" is statistically the most impressive striker in bantamweight history. O'Malley holds the all-time records for significant striking accuracy, strikes landed per minute and positive striking differential.

The co-main event pits ferocious finishers Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos against each other with Zhang's women's strawweight championship at stake. The co-headliners have a combined 30 stoppages in 36 professional wins.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's take a closer look at the full fight card with the latest odds from Caesars Sportsbook before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities.

UFC 292 fight card, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Aljamain Sterling (c) -250 vs. Sean O'Malley +205, bantamweight championship

Zhang Weili (c) -320 vs. Amanda Lemos +250, women's strawweight championship

Ian Machado Garry -490 vs. Neil Magny +370, welterweights



Mario Bautista -220 vs. Da'Mon Blackshear +180, bantamweights

Marlon Vera -200 vs. Pedro Munhoz +170, bantamweights

Brad Tavares -270 vs. Chris Weidman +220, middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues -350 vs. Denis Tiuliulin +275, middleweights

Austin Hubbard -175 vs. Kurt Holobaugh +150, lightweights

Brad Katona -170 vs. Cody Gibson +145, bantamweight

Andre Petroski -240 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +200, middleweights

Natalia Silva -330 vs. Andrea Lee +260, women's flyweights

Karine Silva -150 vs. Maryna Moroz +125, women's flyweights

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card. Here are your pick makers: Brent Brookhouse (Combat sports writer), Brian Campbell (Combat sports writer, co-host of "Morning Kombat"), Shakiel Mahjouri (writer) and Brandon Wise (senior editor).

UFC 292 picks, predictions



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Wise Sterling (c) vs. O'Malley Sterling Sterling Sterling Sterling Zhang (c) vs. Lemos Zhang Zhang Zhang Zhang Garry vs. Magny Garry Garry Garry Garry Bautista vs. Blackshear Bautista Bautista Bautista Bautista Vera vs. Munhoz Vera Vera Vera Vera Records to date (2023)

27-18 26-19 25-20 27-18

Sterling vs. O'Malley

Campbell: Sterling is finally getting the respect he deserves as one of the most accomplished bantamweight champions in UFC history. Yet, for all the positive talk regarding Sterling's dangerous ground game, it's his fight IQ and elite poise that has been the secret ingredients. On paper, Sterling is also the worst kind of matchup for O'Malley's sublime striking style. If O'Malley can stay off of his back, the equation would change considerably. But Sterling is fresh off of taking down former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo four times in his May win and possesses a style that is simply difficult to look good against offensively. O'Malley can only win if the fight is contested on his own terms, which is something critics used to say about Sterling. But the champion has evolved considerably and remains the rightful betting favorite against the dynamic yet limited rising star.

Mahjouri: Eventually, someone is going to figure out how to negate Sterling's style. I'm not confident this Saturday is the day. O'Malley has a lot going for him: accurate and powerful strikes, high IQ and a clever camp behind him. It's possible that he catches Sterling early or fends off enough takedowns to set up his own game, but Sterling managed to takedown Olympic gold medalist wrestler Henry Cejudo four times. Sterling has two genius camps behind him, Xtreme Couture and Serra-Longo. He's in his athletic prime and despite entering the fight banged up, I'll side with the champ to wear out O'Malley with smothering grappling and back control. One last successful title defense for the best bantamweight champ in UFC history.

Zhang vs. Lemos

Campbell: Outside of Lemos' punching power, this could be a very long night for the 36-year-old Brazilian challenger. Zhang has evolved her game tremendously, particularly when it comes to wrestling, since her pair of title defeats to Rose Namajunas in 2021. At 34, there's a case to be made that Zhang is the pound-for-pound best female fighter in the sport today. She also has the experience advantage being a veteran of five UFC title fights, including two that went the five-round distance. Lemos isn't one to be toyed with but she can be contained by someone as talented as Zhang.

Garry vs. Magny

Campbell: Like Conor McGregor's breakthrough stoppage of Dennis Siver in 2015, when he hurdled the Octagon wall afterwards to confront champion Jose Aldo in the crowd, another red-hot Irish prospect has the chance to make his name known worldwide with a critically important win in Boston. At 25, Garry looks like the real deal, with his first-round knockout of Daniel Rodriguez in May doing wonders to silence his skeptical critics. This test against an elite gatekeeper in Magny, even if it came about late after Geoff Neal withdrew due to undisclosed health issues, feels like the right fight at the right time. Magny is stingy and versatile enough to test Garry in certain ways and hasn't been finished by strikes since 2017. He's not, however, a big enough threat that Garry, provided the hype is for real, can't still find a way to dazzle and create his own Beantown moment.