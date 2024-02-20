As UFC 300 draws near, many MMA fans are equally focused on an equally stacked UFC 299 card. The PPV event goes down on March 9 from Kaseya Center in Miami and is headlined by a bantamweight championship fight with Sean O'Malley defending his title against Marlon Vera.

O'Malley will be making the first defense of the belt he won when he scored a TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292. He is riding a five-fight winning streak since suffering his lone professional loss, an August 2020 TKO defeat at the hands of Vera.

Vera has run up a 5-2 record since defeating O'Malley. His most recent win was a decision over Pedro Munhoz on the undercard of O'Malley's win over Sterling. The win over Munhoz was a rebound victory for Vera, who was coming off a split decision loss to Cory Sandhagen.

The co-main event also promises fireworks as fan-favorite Dustin Poirier faces red-hot Benoit Saint Denis. Saint Denis has won five straight fights, all by submission or knockout. Poirier is coming off a brutal loss to Justin Gaethje that saw Gaethje win by knockout with a head kick.

In the other UFC 299 main card fights, former Bellator star Michael Page is set to make his UFC debut when he faces Kevin Holland, former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns faces rising star Jack Della Maddalena and former bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on Song Yadong.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 299 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 299 fight card, odds

Sean O'Malley (c) -210 vs. Marlon Vera +165, bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis, lightweight

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight

Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight



Katlyn Cerminara vs. Maycee Barber, women's flyweight



Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight



Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight



Michel Pereira vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk, middleweight



Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian, heavyweight



C.J. Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev, flyweight



Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz, women's flyweight



UFC 299 info