It's time for a celebration of sorts. UFC is set to mark a milestone number of PPV events on Saturday night in Las Vegas with UFC 300 set for the T-Mobile Arena. After giant successes with their 100 and 200 events, UFC went all out to make sure that Saturday is one for the books. The card features two recognized title fights along with the ceremonial "BMF" title at stake. Plus, the undercard fills out with many former champions, a few rising prospects and a two-time Olympic gold medalist making her promotional debut.
The main event sees the return of UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira as he looks to make his first defense of the crown against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. Pereira earned the the title in November with a knockout of Jiri Prochazka. Hill was forced to vacate the title last year after suffering a torn Achilles while playing basketball.
The other recognized title bout on the card sees women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against her countrywoman Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. Weili has won three straight while reclaiming her title along the way. Xianoan, meanwhile, has picked up back-to-back wins, including a knockout of former champion Jessica Andrade.
The ceremonial BMF title is back on the line when Justin Gaethje takes on Max Holloway at lightweight. Another 155-pound clash could help shape the title picture when Charles Oliveira takes on Arman Tsarukyan. Plus, rising middleweight prospect returns when he takes on Cody Brundage and former PFL women's lightweight champion Kayla Harrison makes her promotional debut when she takes on former titleholder Holly Holm at bantamweight.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 300 along with the latest odds. Check back for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 300 fight card, odds
- Alex Pereira (c) -130 vs. Jamahal Hill +110, light heavyweight title
- Zhang Weili (c) -360 vs. Yan Xiaonan +280, women's strawweight title
- Justin Gaethje -230 vs. Max Holloway +190, "BMF" title -- lightweights
- Arman Tsarukyan -240 vs. Charles Oliveira +200, lightweights
- Bo Nickal -2800 vs. Cody Brundage +1400, middleweights
- Aleksandar Rakic -135 vs. Jiri Prochazka +115, light heavyweights
- Aljamain Sterling -135 vs. Calvin Kattar +115, featherweights
- Kayla Harrison -450 vs. Holly Holm +350, bantamweights
- Diego Lopes -125 vs. Sodiq Yusuff +105, featherweights
- Jalin Turner -250 vs. Renato Moicano +205, lightweights
- Marina Rodriguez -120 vs. Jessica Andrade +100, women's strawweights
- Bobby Green -190 vs. Jim Miller +160, lightweights
- Deiveson Figueiredo -300 vs. Cody Garbrandt +240, bantamweights
UFC 300 info
- Date: April 13
- Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV
