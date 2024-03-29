Ranked women's flyweight contenders will meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot as No. 2-ranked Erin Blanchfield takes on No. 3-ranked Manon Fiorot. The main UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. The winner is likely next in line for a title shot, perhaps later this year. Current champion Alexa Grasso is likely to take on rival Valentina Shevchenko in a trilogy bout for her next title defense, and the winner of Saturday's main event will be the frontrunner to meet the winner of that title showdown. Blanchfield has soared up the UFC rankings behind wins in all six of her UFC outings, a streak that includes two submissions, while Fiorot also has posted a 6-0 UFC mark while recording two knockouts.

Blanchfield is a -185 favorite (risk $185 to win $100), while Fiorot is priced at +155 in the latest UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot odds. In the co-main event, Vicente Luque (-110) takes on Joaquin Buckley in a battle of welterweight sluggers. Before locking in any UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot picks, make sure you check out the MMA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine combat expert Daniel Vithlani.

From breaking down film and following fighters and their camps closely, to tracking sharp action and betting market signals, Vithlani covers the breadth of the MMA betting landscape top to bottom. He also trains amateur boxers and speaks regularly with MMA fighters to understand the sport's nuances.

Vithlani made his SportsLine debut in January 2023 and swept the main card for UFC 283 with a 5-0 record. He has been a consistent winner ever since. In the last eight UFC pay-per-view events, Vithlani has gone 6-2 on main-event picks and his main-card selections in that span have netted his followers a profit of more than $1,500. His highlights include calling an upset for Sean O'Malley (+210) against Aljamain Sterling (-250) at UFC 292 as part of a 4-1 main card and his UFC 299 winners included underdog selections on Dustin Poirier (+190) against Benoit Saint Denis (-230) and Michael Page (+110) against Kevin Holland (-130).

Now, with UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot on deck, Vithlani has studied the card from top to bottom and released his top selections. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot preview

Blanchfield (12-1) is a former standout in the women's-only Invicta FC promotion who is arguably one of the more celebrated prospects in recent memory. She joined the UFC in September 2021 and immediately caught the attention of MMA observers with her unusual blend of athleticism, versatility, durability and tenacity.

The 24-year-old New Jersey native was immediately elevated into fights against upper-tier competition and answered each challenge. Blanchfield disposed of fellow prospects Miranda Maverick and Molly McCann before taking another step up in her main-event debut last February against former champion Jessica Andrade. Blanchfield took control from the outset and earned a performance bonus on the strength of her second-round submission.

Fiorot (11-1) didn't receive quite the same level of recognition that Blanchfield experienced at the outset, but her similarly dominant results led to a surge up the rankings and prompted this rare meeting of prospects who are undefeated in the UFC vying for a title shot.

The 34-year-old French power puncher is a former flyweight champion in the UAE Warriors promotion who gained recognition behind knockout victories in her first two UFC outings. Also similar to Blanchfield, her signature victory came in her last outing against a decorated former champion. Fiorot won a decision against Rose Namajunas in September of last year to crack the top-five rankings. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Vithlani's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is going with Julio Arce (-390) to get past Herbert Burns (+310) in a featherweight matchup on the preliminary card.

Arce (18-6) is a six-year UFC veteran and versatile fighter who has faced some of the division's bigger names. The 34-year-old Miami native has alternated wins and losses in his past six outings and is coming off a decision loss to Montel Jackson in his last outing.

Burns (11-4), who is the brother of recent welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns, is a grappling specialist who has suffered back-to-back losses following wins in his first two UFC outings. The 34-year-old Brazilian is coming off a stoppage loss to veteran Bill Algeo.

"Arce has smooth footwork and clean boxing technique. Burns' striking defense leaves holes, and I envision Arce finding his target early and often," Vithlani told SportsLine. See who else to back here.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

Vithlani has strong picks for Blanchfield vs. Fiorot and other bouts on the UFC Fight Night card. He's also backing a fighter who "can throw in volume and switch stances" to emerge with a dominant victory. Those picks are only available at SportsLine.

Who wins UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Fiorot, and how exactly does each fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks on UFC Fight Night, all from the MMA expert on a 6-2 main event roll, and find out.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

See full UFC Fight Night picks, predictions, best bets here.

Erin Blanchfield (-185) vs. Manon Fiorot (+155)

Vicente Luque (-110) vs. Joaquin Buckley (-110)

Jamall Emmers (-215) vs. Nate Landwehr (+175)

Chris Weidman (+230) vs. Bruno Silva (-285)

Nursulton Ruziboev (-260) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+210)

Bill Algeo (-190) vs. Kyle Nelson (+160)

Chidi Njokuani (-145) vs. Rhys McKee (+125)

Lupita Godinez (-205) vs. Virna Jandiroba (+170)

Julio Arce (-390) vs. Herbert Burns (+310)

Ibo Aslan (-130) vs. Anton Turkalj (+110)