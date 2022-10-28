Two of the most explosive fighters in the featherweight division meet Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen when No. 5-ranked Calvin Kattar takes on No. 6-ranked Arnold Allen. The matchup of ranked contenders that carries title-shot implications will anchor the main UFC Fight Night card (7 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Kattar has emerged as a fan favorite because of his brawling style and non-stop pace, but his climb up the rankings has been stalled by losses in two of his past three outings. The versatile Allen is undefeated in nine UFC appearances but is taking a major step forward in competition in his first main event.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Allen preview

The winner could be immediately viable for a title shot in a division that might soon see significant movement at the top. Current champion Alexander Volkanovski has defended the title four times and he has shown interest in moving up to lightweight and challenging for a second belt. He is believed to be the top candidate for the first lightweight title defense by Islam Makhachev, who beat Charles Oliveira for the vacant title Saturday at UFC 280.

If Volkanovski vacates the featherweight title, the winner of Saturday's main event could be in line to compete for the title. Former title-holder Max Holloway, who is now the top-ranked contender, could be under consideration but he lost three times to Volkanovski. Second-ranked Yair Rodriguez and third-ranked Brian Ortega would be in the mix, but Kattar or Allen would at least be in the conversation, even if they might need one more win.

Kattar (23-6) is a pure boxer-brawler whose profile rose in a lopsided loss to Holloway last January because of his durability and resilience. The 34-year-old Boston native lost a controversial decision to the plodding Josh Emmett in June but has received performance bonuses in three consecutive outings.

Allen (18-1) has long been regarded as one of the division's most promising prospects, but his momentum has been slowed by numerous long layoffs and a relatively modest slate of opponents. However, the 28-year-old English fighter gained some attention for his first-round knockout of one-time contender Dan Hooker in March. You can only see who to pick at UFC Fight Night here.

Top UFC Fight Night picks

We'll share one of Marley's UFC Fight Night selections here: He is backing Phil Hawes (-160) to get the better of Roman Dolidze (+140) in a matchup of middleweight prospects on the preliminary card.

The power-punching Hawes (12-3), 33, has gained attention for his action-packed style and he has won four of his five UFC appearances. The New Jersey native received a performance bonus for his knockout of fellow prospect Deron Winn in June.

Dolidze (10-1) is a versatile prospect who is looking for his third consecutive victory following back-to-back impressive performances. The 34-year-old Georgian stopped rising prospect Kyle Daukaus in June.

"I like Hawes in this one. His chin and cardio can be issues but his striking, wrestling and power are elite," Marley told SportsLine. See who else to back right here.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Arnold Allen (-125) vs. Calvin Kattar (+105)

Max Griffin (-165) vs. Tim Means (+145)

Chase Hooper (-245) vs. Steve Garcia (+205)

Dustin Jacoby (-155) vs. Khalil Rountree (+135)

Marcos Rogerio De Lima (-230) vs. Andrei Arlovski (+195)

Jun Yong Park (-240) vs. Joseph Holmes (+200)

Waldo Acosta (-210) vs. Jared Vanderaa (+180)

Phil Hawes (-160) vs. Roman Dolidze (+140)

Josh Fremd (-165) vs. Tresean Gore (+145)