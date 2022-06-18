Fourth-ranked featherweight contender Calvin Kattar will make his fourth consecutive main event appearance on Saturday when he faces No. 7-ranked Josh Emmett to headline UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett. The showdown of ranked sluggers anchors the main UFC fight card (7 p.m. ET) from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Kattar has emerged as a fan favorite because of nonstop volume and durability. He faces a mirror image in Emmett, who has won four straight fights and will make his first main event appearance.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett preview, guide

The winner of Saturday's main event will gain serious leverage toward a title shot in a featherweight division that is about to see significant movement and clarity. Champion Alexander Volkanovski is headed toward a trilogy against former titleholder Max Holloway next month. What's more, second-ranked Brian Ortega is set to face third-ranked Yair Rodriguez in July. Thus, either Kattar or Emmett will be in line for a title-eliminator at worst and could be chosen to fight for the belt next.

Kattar (23-5) is a five-year UFC veteran who has gone 7-3 in 10 appearances with the promotion while facing upper-tier opponents from the outset. He became well-known to many MMA observers for his resilience in a lopsided loss to Holloway in a main event in January of last year. The 34-year-old Boston native bounced back with a dominant victory over rising Giga Chikadze in January as 2-1 underdog.

Kattar is bound to face plenty of resistance from Emmett (17-2), a six-year UFC veteran who has gone 8-2 in 10 outings against top-shelf opposition. The 37-year-old is coming off a decision victory against rugged veteran Dan Ige last December.

The fighters not only have similar records, but both are known for their durability, fearlessness and high-volume striking.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll share one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is supporting Kevin Holland (-275) to get his hand raised against Tim Means (+235) in a battle of welterweight brawlers.

Holland (22-7-1) joined the UFC in 2018 and gained acclaim for going 5-0 in 2020 when pandemic-related restrictions caused many fighters to sit out the entire year. The Fort Worth resident moved down to welterweight following back-to-back losses against top-five middleweight contenders. The 29-year-old finished veteran Alex Oliveira in their March showdown.

Means (32-12-1) is an eight-year UFC veteran who is known for his action-packed fights. The 38-year-old New Mexico resident has found a late-career resurgence that has seen him win three consecutive fights. Means earned a unanimous decision against Nicolas Dalby last June.

"Holland is a much younger fighter and a better technical striker. Means is too hittable for my liking in this matchup," Gombas told SportsLine.

How to make UFC Fight Night picks

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card, betting lines

Calvin Kattar (-220) vs. Josh Emmett (+190)

Donald Cerrone (-170) vs. Joe Lauzon (+150)

Kevin Holland (-275) vs. Tim Means (+235)

Jasmin Jasudavicius (-255) vs. Natalia Silva (+215)

Gregory Rodrigues (-170) vs. Julian Marquez (+150)

Cody Stamann (-500) vs. Eddie Wineland (+400)

Gloria De Paula (-250) vs. Maria Oliveira (+210)

Ricardo Ramos (-300) vs. Danny Chavez (+250)

Adrian Yanez (-270) vs. Tony Kelley (+230)

Court McGee (-125) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+105)

Phil Hawes (-280) vs. Deron Winn (+240)

Kyle Daukaus (-250) vs. Roman Dolidze (+210)

Damir Ismagulov (-160) vs. Guram Kutateladze (+140)

Albert Duraev (-240) vs. Joaquin Buckley (+200)