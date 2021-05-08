Marina Rodriguez says she isn't sure if she will get a title shot if she wins Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson main event against fellow contender Michelle Waterson. The sixth-ranked Rodriguez and ninth-ranked Waterson agreed to a short-notice, five-round fight to help salvage a UFC fight card that was depleted by the postponement of a bantamweight bout between former champion T.J. Dillashaw and second-ranked contender Cory Sandhagen. The winner of Saturday's main event will move closer to the title picture in a crowded women's strawweight division.

Rodriguez is a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100), while Waterson is a +175 underdog in the latest Rodriguez vs. Waterson odds from William Hill Sportsbook. In the co-main event, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone is the -125 favorite against prospect Alex Morono (+105) in a welterweight battle.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson preview

Parker knows the main event will provide clarity in a division that is bound to see plenty of movement. Rose Namajunas recently recaptured the crown with her stunning first-round knockout of Zhang Weili two weeks ago at UFC 261.

UFC president Dana White has indicated that a rematch between Namajunas and Weili is likely the division's next title fight, but in the meantime, there are a handful of contenders vying for position in the top 10.

Rodriguez and Waterson are among them, though the favored Brazilian would appear to have an edge in leverage. This is largely because of her upset of Ribas, who had widely been considered the division's fastest-rising prospect. Ribas had won all four of UFC appearances handily, but faced with an upgrade in competition, was outclassed by Rodriguez.

The outcome caused a flip-flop in the UFC rankings, as Ribas dropped to No. 11, while Rodriguez (13-1-2) climbed to the doorstep of the top five. She will likely join that elite company should she get past Waterson, who has designs of her own for joining the title mix.

A five-year UFC veteran, Waterson (18-8) has been a perennial contender but has yet to notch a signature victory. She has struggled against upper-tier competition, with losses coming against Namajunas and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk, who is now ranked second. Before edging past Hill, she was on the wrong side of a split decision against fourth-ranked Carla Esparza. You can only see who to back here.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson predictions

We'll give away one of Parker's UFC Fight Night picks here: He is backing Phil Hawes (+115) to earn a victory over Kyle Daukaus (-135) in a matchup of well-regarded middleweight prospects.

Daukaus (10-1) is a grappling specialist who joined the UFC with a 9-0 record, with eight of those wins coming by submission. In his UFC debut, he faced fellow ground-game savant Brendan Allen and lost a unanimous decision in their June clash last year. The 28-year-old Philadelphia native responded with a decision victory over Dustin Stoltzfus in November.

Hawes (10-2) lost his first bid for a UFC roster spot when he dropped a fight against current UFC prospect Julian Marquez on "Dana White's Contender Series" in August 2017. The New Jersey native worked his way back with wins in Bellator and the Brave Combat Federation. He notched a victory on "Contender Series" last September and, one month later, won his UFC debut with an 18-second knockout of Jacob Malkoun.

"Hawes will have to be patient and use his defensive wrestling to avoid the takedowns and grappling game of Daukaus. If Hawes can pace himself and conserve power, he should be able to keep the fight standing and out-strike Daukaus," Parker told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson odds

Marina Rodriguez (-200) vs. Michelle Waterson (+175)

Donald Cerrone (-125) vs. Alex Morono (+105)

Gregor Gillespie (-180) vs. Diego Ferreira (+160)

Amanda Ribas (-165) vs. Angela Hill (+145)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-185) vs. Maurice Greene (+165)

Geoff Neal (-185) vs. Neil Magny (+165)

Ben Rothwell (-110) vs. Philipe Lins (-110)

Kyle Daukas (-135) vs. Phil Hawes (+115)

Ryan Benoit (-145) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (+125)

Tafon Nchuwki (-140) vs. Jun Yong Park (+120)

Carlston Harris (-140) vs. Christian Aguilera (+120)