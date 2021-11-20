Miesha Tate says she has limited time left in professional mixed martial arts. The former champion plans to take a step towards another title shot when she meets rising prospect Ketlen Vieira on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate. The battle of ranked bantamweight contenders closes the main UFC fight card (6 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The No. 8-ranked Tate recently broke a five-year retirement to return with the goal of winning another belt. She faces a litmus test against the versatile and No. 8-ranked Vieira, who saw her own momentum towards a title shot halted with losses in two of her past three fights.

Tate is a -120 favorite (risk $120 to win $100), while Vieira comes back at +100 in the latest Vieira vs. Tate odds from Caesars Sportsbook. In the co-main event, ranked welterweights Sean Brady (-155) and Michael Chiesa (+135) will meet in an important battle.

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate preview

Tate (19-7) made her professional MMA debut 14 years ago and is widely considered a pioneer of women's fighting alongside other influential stars like Ronda Rousey. She became the Strikeforce champion in July 2011 before losing the belt to Rousey in her next fight and also lost in a title shot against Rousey at UFC 168 in December 2013.

The 35-year-old Las Vegas resident then ripped off four consecutive wins to earn another title shot and dethroned Holm, who memorably took the title from Rousey. She retired following a decision loss to Raquel Pennington in November 2016, citing the desire to start a family and pursue other interests. In the interim, she also became a well-respected MMA analyst, but eventually got the urge to return to the Octagon.

Vieira (11-2), 30, started her career with a 6-0 mark in various Brazilian promotions. Her performances caught the attention of the UFC, which signed her in October 2016. The grappling specialist won her first four fights, but suffered a setback in December 2019 with a first-round stoppage loss against Irene Aldana, who is now ranked No. 3 in the division.

Her last performance came in February and resulted in a decision loss against Yana Kunitskaya, who is now ranked No. 6. Vieira also missed weight for that fight, which can harm a fighter's reputation, but she can reestablish herself as a title-contender with the signature win of her career. You can only see who to back at UFC Fight Night at SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night predictions

We'll reveal one of Gombas' UFC Fight Night predictions here: He is supporting Kyung Ho Kang (-110) to get his hand raised against Rani Yahya (-110) in a battle of veteran bantamweights.

Yahya (27-10-1) is a 10-year UFC veteran who has gone 8-2-1 over his last 10 appearances with the promotion. The 37-year-old Brazilian notched a second-round submission over Ray Rodriguez in March and now has 21 submissions in 27 professional MMA victories.

He faces a fellow world-class grappler in Kang (17-8-1), an eight-year UFC veteran who has registered a 6-2-1 mark in nine appearances with the promotion. Three of his last five wins have come by split decision, including his victory over Liu Pingyuan in December 2019. Even so, the 34-year-old South Korean has 11 career wins by submission.

"I give Yahya a slight advantage in grappling, but Kang a slight advantage in striking and cardio. This is a tough fight to call, but the slight edge goes to Kang," Gombas told SportsLine.

UFC Fight Night odds, fight card

Ketlen Vieira (+100) vs. Miesha Tate (-120)

Michael Chiesa (+135) vs. Sean Brady (-155)

Rani Yahya (-110) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (-110)

Taila Santos (-300) vs. Joanne Calderwood (+250)

Adrian Yanez (-255) vs. Davey Grant (+215)

Pat Sabatini (-150) vs. Tucker Lutz (+130)

Natan Levy (-115) vs. Rafa Garcia (-105)

Lupita Godinez (-150) vs. Loma Lookboonmee (+130)

Terrance McKinney (-110) vs. Fares Ziam (-110)

Cody Durden (-130) vs. Qileng Aori (+110)

Sean Soriano (-250) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbiek (+210)

Luana Pinheiro (-350) vs. Sam Hughes (+290)