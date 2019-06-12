UFC fight schedule for 2019: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos, Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos headline
UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans
It's been an exciting year of UFC action to this point, and to think we have so much more ahead of us is simply a wonderful thought for all fight fans. Here in 2019, if you had to pick one fighter that's been the star among all the action we've seen, it's been the promotion's latest dual-champion Henry Cejudo. The former Olympic gold medalist began the year by dismantling then-bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of the UFC's debut card on the ESPN platform, and he followed that up recently at UFC 238 by claiming the vacant bantamweight title by (stunningly, to some) defeating Marlon Moraes, adding to his collection that already includes the UFC flyweight championship.
We're ready to continue on with the UFC calendar as the summer months kick into high gear, and we have a lot to look forward to. Among the fights to get excited about in the near future include a heavyweight contenders showdown between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones looking to add another big name to his resume in the form of the always-dangerous Thiagos Santos and Max Holloway returning to the featherweight ranks after a brief experiment at lightweight to defend his title against Frankie Edgar.
Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.
UFC 2019 schedule
|Event
|Main event
|Location
|Date
|TV
|UFC Fight Night Greenville
|Renato Moicano vs. Korean Zombie
|Greenville, South Carolina
|June 22
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Minneapolis
|Francis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos Santos
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
|June 29
|ESPN
|UFC 239
|Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago Santos
|Las Vegas
|July 6
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Sacramento
|Germaine de Randamie vs. Aspen Ladd
|Sacramento, California
|July 13
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night San Antonio
|TBD
|San Antonio, Texas
|July 20
|ESPN
|UFC 240
|Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie Edgar
|Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
|July 27
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 3
|ESPN
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Aug. 10
|ESPN+
|UFC 241
|Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic
|Anaheim, California
|Aug. 17
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night Shenzhen
|TBD
|Shenzhen, China
|Aug. 31
|ESPN+
|UFC 242
|Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin Poirier
|Abu Dhabi, UAE
|Sept. 7
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Sept. 14
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night Mexico City
|TBD
|Mexico City, Mexico
|Sept. 21
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Sept. 28
|ESPN+
|UFC 243
|TBD
|TBD
|Oct. 5
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Oct. 12
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Oct. 18
|ESPN2
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Oct. 26
|ESPN+
|UFC 244
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 2
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 16
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Nov. 23
|ESPN+
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 7
|ESPN
|UFC 245
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 14
|PPV
|UFC Fight Night
|TBD
|TBD
|Dec. 21
|ESPN+
