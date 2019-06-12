UFC fight schedule for 2019: Francis Ngannou vs. Junior dos Santos, Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos headline

UFC's schedule of fights is setting up to deliver major action to fans

It's been an exciting year of UFC action to this point, and to think we have so much more ahead of us is simply a wonderful thought for all fight fans. Here in 2019, if you had to pick one fighter that's been the star among all the action we've seen, it's been the promotion's latest dual-champion Henry Cejudo. The former Olympic gold medalist began the year by dismantling then-bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw in the main event of the UFC's debut card on the ESPN platform, and he followed that up recently at UFC 238 by claiming the vacant bantamweight title by (stunningly, to some) defeating Marlon Moraes, adding to his collection that already includes the UFC flyweight championship. 

We're ready to continue on with the UFC calendar as the summer months kick into high gear, and we have a lot to look forward to. Among the fights to get excited about in the near future include a heavyweight contenders showdown between Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos, light heavyweight champion Jon Jones looking to add another big name to his resume in the form of the always-dangerous Thiagos Santos and Max Holloway returning to the featherweight ranks after a brief experiment at lightweight to defend his title against Frankie Edgar. 

Below is an updating schedule of events and main event bouts for 2019, and be sure to check back for updates throughout the year.

UFC 2019 schedule

EventMain eventLocationDateTV
UFC Fight Night GreenvilleRenato Moicano vs. Korean ZombieGreenville, South CarolinaJune 22ESPN+
UFC Fight Night MinneapolisFrancis Ngannou vs. Junior Dos SantosMinneapolis, MinnesotaJune 29ESPN
UFC 239Jon Jones (c) vs. Thiago SantosLas VegasJuly 6PPV
UFC Fight Night SacramentoGermaine de Randamie vs. Aspen LaddSacramento, CaliforniaJuly 13ESPN+
UFC Fight Night San AntonioTBDSan Antonio, TexasJuly 20ESPN
UFC 240Max Holloway (c) vs. Frankie EdgarEdmonton, Alberta, CanadaJuly 27PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDAug. 3ESPN
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDAug. 10ESPN+
UFC 241Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe MiocicAnaheim, CaliforniaAug. 17PPV
UFC Fight Night ShenzhenTBDShenzhen, China
Aug. 31ESPN+
UFC 242Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Dustin PoirierAbu Dhabi, UAESept. 7PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDSept. 14ESPN+
UFC Fight Night Mexico CityTBDMexico City, MexicoSept. 21ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDSept. 28ESPN+
UFC 243TBDTBDOct. 5PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDOct. 12ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDOct. 18ESPN2
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDOct. 26ESPN+
UFC 244TBDTBDNov. 2PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDNov. 16ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDNov. 23ESPN+
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDDec. 7ESPN
UFC 245TBDTBDDec. 14PPV
UFC Fight NightTBDTBDDec. 21ESPN+
