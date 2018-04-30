UFC news, rumors: Dana White on Conor McGregor punishment, potential Khabib fight

There is still some serious fallout on the horizon for former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor following his tirade in Brooklyn, New York, prior to UFC 223. Among that fallout is everyone speculating just how UFC and president Dana White plan to handle their cash cow in the wake of his violent attack on a bus filled with company stars who were set to compete at the event. White addressing the matter is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Monday, April 30.

Dana White, UFC will let legal process play out

TMZ Sports recently caught up with White, and when pegged regarding a possible punishment for McGregor in the wake of what went down in Brooklyn, the UFC president offered up the politically correct answer of letting the New York legal process handle its business with the Irishman first.

"He's gotta be punished by the law first," White said. "Let's see what happens in New York."

Immediately following McGregor's attack on the bus in search of Khabib Nurmagomedov, many called for the promotion and White to offer up a swift punishment for the former champ. Like it or not, though, White's answer here is one that should have been expected. We must first see what sort of legal ramifications are headed McGregor's way when he appears in court in June before his employer can take any steps they deem necessary.

McGregor is currently facing multiple charges of assault stemming from the shocking incident that took place earlier this month.

