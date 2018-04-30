UFC news, rumors: Dana White on Conor McGregor punishment, potential Khabib fight
White is taking the safe route and letting the legal dominoes fall first for Conor
There is still some serious fallout on the horizon for former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor following his tirade in Brooklyn, New York, prior to UFC 223. Among that fallout is everyone speculating just how UFC and president Dana White plan to handle their cash cow in the wake of his violent attack on a bus filled with company stars who were set to compete at the event. White addressing the matter is where we begin our look at some of the biggest UFC headlines for Monday, April 30.
Dana White, UFC will let legal process play out
TMZ Sports recently caught up with White, and when pegged regarding a possible punishment for McGregor in the wake of what went down in Brooklyn, the UFC president offered up the politically correct answer of letting the New York legal process handle its business with the Irishman first.
"He's gotta be punished by the law first," White said. "Let's see what happens in New York."
Immediately following McGregor's attack on the bus in search of Khabib Nurmagomedov, many called for the promotion and White to offer up a swift punishment for the former champ. Like it or not, though, White's answer here is one that should have been expected. We must first see what sort of legal ramifications are headed McGregor's way when he appears in court in June before his employer can take any steps they deem necessary.
McGregor is currently facing multiple charges of assault stemming from the shocking incident that took place earlier this month.
More UFC news, rumors
- In addition to discussing the punishment issue, White was also asked about a potential lightweight title fight featuring Nurmagomedov and McGregor taking place in the champ's native country of Russia. The UFC president pulled no punches here, though, stating that a fight of that magnitude will only take place in Las Vegas.
- The main event for "The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale" has been set. UFC announced on Monday that the final bout on July 6 in Las Vegas during International Fight Week will feature a middleweight battle between Brad Tavares and Israel Adesanya. Tavares (17-4) is aiming to extend his win streak to five while Adesanya (13-0) looks to keep his record unblemished in his third fight for the promotion.
- Legendary former featherweight champion Jose Aldo almost walked away from the fight game for good recently. In an interview with Combate, Aldo revealed that he nearly retired following his third-round TKO loss to current champion Max Holloway last December, his second defeat at the hands of Holloway in six months. After about two weeks of reflecting, he met with his coaches and ultimately decided to keep his career going. Aldo faces the up-and-coming Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event of UFC Calgary on July 28.
