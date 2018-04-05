UFC 223: Conor McGregor throws guardrail at bus, injures a fighter in wild scene

Conor McGregor may be in serious trouble. The reigning UFC lightweight champion made a surprise appearance at the end of UFC 223 media day on Thursday and allegedly picked up a guardrail before hurling it at a passenger van with fighters on board.

As fighters wrapped up media day festivities and were preparing to leave, McGregor and his team seemed to appear out of nowhere trying to enter the fighters' van as before it headed back to the hotel, according to MMAFighting's Ariel Helwani. When he was unsuccessful in getting in, McGregor appeared to pick up a guardrail and throw it at the van, shattering the glass and injuring at least one person on board.

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

According to Helwani, lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa was cut during the chaos and is being treated at the arena. It is unknown if it will affect his scheduled main card bout with Anthony Pettis on Saturday night. Following the madness in Brooklyn, Chiesa's coach Rick Little described the events to MMA Junkie.

"Conor went bananas and put a beating on the van that we were in looking for Khabib," Little said. "A million security guards had to restrain him. Mike's cut up now. He's got marks on him, for sure. I don't think too serious. Everything happened so fast, it was just like we got jumped."

While this is all bizarre, our shock levels shouldn't be all that high. As McGregor has rose to fame in combat sports, his flare for the dramatics has grown along with him. Who could forget the drink throwing melee involving McGregor prior to his UFC 202 rematch with Nate Diaz, which led to a suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission after several in attendance were injured. His antics were also on full display ahead of his superfight with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring last summer.

CBS Sports will update this story as it continues to develop.