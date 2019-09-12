UFC Pound for Pound Fighter Rankings: Khabib Nurmagomedov surpasses Jon Jones as No. 1

Through just 12 visits to the Octagon since making his UFC debut in 2012, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has authored one of the most dominant runs in promotional history.

Having barely lost a single round, Nurmagomedov (28-0) has beaten every fighter placed in front of him and despite injuries or layoffs, having only grown and evolved his game with each challenge thanks to a devastating ground-based attack.

Fresh off of having authored arguably the most impressive victory of his career when he rag dolled interim champion Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi last weekend, Nurmagomedov now carries the air of invincibility in a sport that's almost defined by how many ways one can lose at any given point.

Nurmagomedov has been so impressive that the same fans who long for his career-defining challenge against Tony Ferguson -- should UFC follow through on booking a fight that has submitted to bad luck on four separate occasions -- are now whispering as to whether they are watching a truly all-time great who is still in the peak of his physical prime.

Whether or not "The Eagle" ultimately secures G.O.A.T. status is impossible to predict. One thing Nurmagomedov has secured, however, after such a convincing win over the red-hot Poirier is the rightful designation of the sport's best fighter today.

Supplanting current light heavyweight king (and leading G.O.A.T. candidate) Jon Jones atop the pound-for-pound rankings is no easy task. But what gives Nurmagomedov the edge is how efficiently he has been able to suffocate and disarm his opponents without absorbing much of anything in return.

To compare Nurmagomedov and Jones correctly, one must truly split hairs when investigating their current form.

While Jones' early run as 205-pound champion goes down as one of the most impressive feats in UFC history, his fights have been much closer in recent years despite the elite competition level in his division slowly decline. Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is currently reigning over a lightweight field that is historically deep in terms of danger and title candidates, which might be the cementing difference.

Until Nurmagomedov's ferocious style -- which is fairly one-dimensional on the surface until one examines just how intricate his ground skills truly are -- can be controlled or solved for more than five minutes of a fight, it has become almost impossible to pick against him.

Men's pound-for-pound rankings

UFC Power Rankings Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Lightweight champion 28-0 The mauling grappler from Dagestan, Russia, continues to evolve and attain an almost unthinkable perfect record. The challenges will likely only get tougher from here atop such a historically deep division but Nurmagomedov's mental toughness has separated him from the pack just as much as his dominant wrestling. 2. Jon Jones Light heavyweight champion 25-1 (1 NC) Jones fought for the third time in seven months when he outpointed Thiago Santos in a split decision. From a legacy standpoint, the only thing remaining for Jones to accomplish is a seemingly inevitable move to heavyweight.

3. Henry Cejudo Flyweight/bantamweight champion 15-2 -- Cejudo continues to make headlines while nursing an ankle injury thanks to his calling out of Valentina Shevchenko for an inter-gender title match. What isn't a joke, however, is the deep pool of bantamweights (not to mention Joseph Benavides at flyweight) who will be waiting for the champ-champ to return and defend his titles.

4. Stipe Miocic Heavyweight champion 19-3 -- Miocic's never-say-die toughness was on full display in rallying to finish Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 to regain his heavyweight championship. Miocic very well may be the greatest heavyweight to ever step foot in the Octagon. A possible superfight against 205-pound king Jon Jones would be one of the biggest fights UFC could make.

5. Tony Ferguson Lightweight 19-3-1 -- Are you not entertained? Ferguson's dominant stoppage of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 238 was just another reminder as to how dangerous and talented he can be. What more does this man have to do to get a title shot? Riding an insane 12-fight win streak in the sport's deepest division, it's time for "El Cucuy" to get his due. 6. Robert Whittaker Middleweight champion 20-4 -- With his injury history hopefully behind him, "Bobby Knuckles" will look to unify middleweight titles against interim champion Israel Adesanya on Oct. 5 in Australia. The all-Oceanic showdown should go a long way in declaring who the UFC's next big star truly is.

7. Max Holloway Featherweight champion 15-1

-- Holloway bounced back beautifully from his thrilling loss to Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight crown by returning to featherweight and convincingly outpointing veteran Frankie Edgar at UFC 240. Holloway continues to prove he's one of the sport's toughest and most skilled fighters.

8. Daniel Cormier Heavyweight 22-2 (1 NC) -- At 40, Cormier plans to take some time and meet with his family before deciding whether to fight on following his knockout loss to Miocic in their title rematch. The problem for DC might be that he's still this good and has so much left to fight for from a legacy standpoint in potential trilogy fights against Miocic or Jones.

9. Kamaru Usman Welterweight champion 15-1 -- Usman backed up every word he spoke by humbling Tyron Woodley over five rounds to commandeer the 170-pound title. A reloaded division won't make defending the crown an easy task with former interim titleholder Colby Covington heading up that group -- provided UFC can make a deal with both.

10. Israel Adesanya Interim middleweight champion 17-0 The man who just might be UFC's next breakout star will get his chance to prove it on Oct. 5 against Whittaker for the undisputed 185-pound title. Adesanya showed by outlasting Kelvin Gastelum in their April war that he has the intangibles to match his sublime striking skill.



Dropped out: Dustin Poirier

Just missed: Colby Covington, Poirier, Yoel Romero, Tyron Woodley, Conor McGregor

Women's pound-for-pound rankings

Player Weightclass Record Trend 1. Amanda Nunes Bantamweight/Featherweight champion 18-4 -- If Nunes wasn't already the greatest female fighter in UFC history, she cemented G.O.A.T. status by knocking out Holly Holm so viciously at UFC 239 in July. Next up is a rematch against former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie in December.

2. Valentina Shevchenko Flyweight champion 18-3 -- The best female 125-pound fighter in the world made a quick turnaround following her highlight-reel knockout of Jessica Eye by whitewashing Liz Carmouche in Uruguay. Although a technically brilliant fighter, Shevchenko showed against Carmouche that her excitement level is largely based upon how aggressive her opponent is willing to be. UFC may have trouble finding anyone to truly challenge her at flyweight. Some of that has to do with the fledgling division's lack of depth, but a lot of it surrounds just how dominant Shevchenko has become at her natural weight. 3. Cris "Cyborg" Justino Featherweight 21-2 -- "Cyborg" bounced back from a disastrous first-round knockout loss to two-division champion Amanda Nunes by outlasting a determined Felicia Spencer at UFC 240. A public falling out with UFC president Dana White led to her expired contract not being renewed by the promotion. Justino subsequently signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator MMA. 4. Weili Zhang Strawweight champion 20-1 Welcome to crossover stardom. Zhang steamrolled Jessica Andrade at UFC Shenzhen in less than one minute to become the first Chinese-born champion in the promotion's history. Zhang's 20-fight win streak is impressive, as is her blend of striking and intensity. If you didn't know the name before, you sure do now.

5. Germaine de Randamie Bantamweight 9-3 -- The former 145-pound champion secured a shot at the bantamweight crown in December by needing just 16 seconds to dispatch rising prospect Aspen Ladd in July. De Randamie will get a second chance at Nunes in a rematch of their 2013 bout which "The Iron Lady" lost by first-round TKO.



Dropped out: Jessica Andrade

Just missed: Rose Namajunas, Joanna Jedrzeczyk, Tatiana Suarez, Michelle Waterson, Andrade