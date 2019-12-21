WATCH: GLORY kickboxing double champ Alex Pereira scores his latest highlight reel knockout

Alex Pereira, the two-division GLORY kickboxing champion, capped off an incredible 2019 with his third straight knockout on Saturday at GLORY 74 in Arnhem, Netherlands, melting Ertugrul Bayrak with a massive left hook. The knockout was Pereira's third this calendar year, each one a true highlight-reel moment.

Bayrak faced Pereira at middleweight, where Pereira has been champion since October 2017. The finish came in the final second of the opening round, when Pereira landed a right hand to the body and immediately came back with a left hook that left Bayrak bouncing over the bottom rope to the canvas unconscious.

ALEX PEREIRA ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?



Another highlight reel KO for the CHAMP-CHAMP! @mypowerdot #GLORY74 pic.twitter.com/g8awnxZilq — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) December 21, 2019

Pereira captured the interim light heavyweight championship in his previous bout, knocking out Donegi Abena with a left hook, and opened his 2019 slate with a flying knee KO of Jason Wilnis.

MMA fans may know Pereira as the only man to have knocked out Israel Adesanya, scoring a left hook knockout in a rematch of a previous fight which Pereira had won by decision. He is also the last man to beat the current UFC middleweight champion in professional competition. The 32-year-old has not lost since April 2017.

Can't get enough MMA? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.