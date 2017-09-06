WWE teases future Ronda Rousey angle with release of video on social media

While the rumors are still not yet confirmed whether former UFC champion Ronda Rousey is indeed in the midst of training for a second career in professional wrestling, a video posted by WWE on Monday seemed to confirm as much.

Rousey, 30, was in attendance in Orlando, Florida, during the July tapings of the Mae Young Classic women's tournament, and after WWE posted new episodes to its network on Monday, it also released a video on social media teasing Rousey's first potential feud should she make the leap.

Following a tournament victory by former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler, a good friend of Rousey and former training partner of her self-dubbed "Four Horsewomen" clan, Rousey joined former teammates Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke in an interview outside the arena about Baszler.

The staged interview was interrupted by three members of WWE's own "Four Horsewomen," former NXT standouts Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Bayley (minus Sasha Banks). A mock staredown followed as Rousey dropped her bag and angrily told Flair, "You name the time, you name the place.

The trio of WWE superstars slowly backed away, leaving Rousey to mumble, "Not today? Alright, we'll be waiting to hear from you."

Cell phone cameras from the July tapings originally revealed a separate staredown inside the arena between the two "Four Horsewomen" factions, which appears to be something WWE has capitalized on. The move to pro wrestling for Rousey, who has rumored to be in training for months in Southern California, would also make sense considering her close friends have all made the move from MMA to pro wrestling in some form.

Not only is Baszler a featured player in the Mae Young Tournament who appears to have a bright future, Duke has begun training and Shafir, who is engaged to NXT star Roderick Strong, has already been featured in vignettes that have aired on WWE Network.

WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque wouldn't confirm Rousey's involvement with WWE during an August appearance on CBS Sports' "In This Corner" podcast but expressed his interest in having her. He reiterated those comments last week on ESPN's "First Take."

"Ronda has been a huge fan of WWE her whole life, she has been very adamant about that," Levesque said. "She has done stuff with us before. ... She's a huge fan. I think it's something that she's definitely interested and I'll throw it out right now: if she's interested I'll give her the opportunity. We're all about personalities and that's what she brings to the table. I think she's shown it in UFC, she's shown it in Hollywood, she's shown it everywhere. Her personality will drive fan interest."

Rousey had previously joined her "Four Horsewomen" teammates by sitting in the front row at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. She went on to jump the ringside barrier and make viral headlines by assisting The Rock during an in-ring dispute with Levesque and his real-life wife Stephanie McMahon.

UFC featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino, who has spent years publicly seeking an MMA showdown with Rousey, responded to the WWE video of Rousey on Twitter by offering to take the matchup in pro wrestling instead.

Justino's comments triggered a response from Lynch, who is dating MMA fighter Luke Sanders and has traded social media barbs with "Cyborg" in the past about a possible WWE angle. Justino responded to her directly.

Hahaha ok! You and Ronda both in the same foot race, who can get away from cyborg first 😂😂 @wwe offering witness protection programs now — #UFC219 CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) September 5, 2017

Rousey, who got married last week in Hawaii to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, hasn't appeared in the Octagon since a 48-second knockout loss to current champion Amanda Nunes in December. The fight snapped a year-plus layoff since she lost her UFC title to Holly Holm in 2016.