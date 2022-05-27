Helio Castroneves put his name in the record book last year as he captured the checkered flag at the Indianapolis 500 for the fourth time in his career. The 47-year-old Brazilian became the fourth driver to accomplish the feat, joining legends A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears. Castroneves attempts to make history with a fifth victory when he takes part in the 2022 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Castroneves is listed at 25-1 while 2008 winner Scott Dixon is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Indianapolis 500 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Alex Palou is 9-2, Pato O'Ward is 17-2 and Josef Newgarden rounds out the top 2022 Indy 500 contenders at 10-1. Before making any 2022 Indy 500 picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Micah Roberts has to say.

A former Vegas bookmaker, Roberts was the first to offer expanded auto racing betting and now hands out winners to his followers on SportsLine. In 2016, rookie Alexander Rossi shocked the world, winning the Indy 500 as an 80-1 long shot. Roberts, the nation's premier auto racing betting expert, was all over Rossi.

The following year, sportsbooks listed Takuma Sato as a 25-1 long shot, but Roberts liked his speed during practice runs and listed him in the top 10 of his projected leaderboard. The result: Sato stunned the IndyCar world with his first win since 2013, and anybody who backed him saw a massive return. Roberts also had 2018 winner Will Power, who was listed at 10-1, in his top 10 and correctly predicted Simon Pagenaud to win the Indianapolis 500 a year later.

Now, Roberts has studied the 2022 Indianapolis 500 (see tickets at StubHub) starting grid and locked in his IndyCar picks. Head to SportsLine to see his complete projected 2022 Indy 500 leaderboard.

Top 2022 Indy 500 expert predictions

One driver Roberts is high on is Jimmie Johnson, who is listed at 16-1 in the latest Indy 500 2022 odds. The 46-year-old is in his first full season in the IndyCar Series and is making his Indianapolis 500 debut. He competed in 12 races last year and was 19th or worse in each of the first 10 before ending with back-to-back 17th-place finishes.

Johnson's struggles have continued this season as he finished no better than 20th in four of his first five starts. But the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion did post a sixth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway back in March.

"He's got Ganassi speed and showed off with top-five speeds in five of the practice sessions," Roberts told SportsLine. "(He) knows the track very well, has a chip on his shoulder and, once again, he has the speed."

How to make 2022 Indianapolis 500 picks

Roberts also has identified a long-shot driver with a real chance of taking the checkered flag. Vegas isn't particularly high on this driver, so anyone who backs him could cash in huge. He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2022 Indianapolis 500? And which long shot should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the nation's premier auto racing handicapper, and find out.

2022 Indianapolis 500 odds (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Scott Dixon 4-1

Alex Palou 9-2

Pato O'Ward 17-2

Josef Newgarden 10-1

Rinus VeeKay 12-1

Marcus Ericsson 14-1

Takuma Sato 14-1

Jimmie Johnson 16-1

Will Power 18-1

Colton Herta 18-1

Tony Kanaan 18-1

Ed Carpenter 22-1

Scott McLaughlin 22-1

Simon Pagenaud 25-1

Romain Grosjean 25-1

Helio Castroneves 25-1

Felix Rosenqvist 25-1

Alexander Rossi 30-1

Graham Rahal 50-1

David Malukas 50-1

Conor Daly 50-1

Marco Andretti 60-1

J.R. Hildebrand 75-1

Juan Pablo Montoya 100-1

Sage Karam 100-1

Jack Harvey 125-1

Santino Ferrucci 125-1

Kyle Kirkwood 150-1

Callum Illot 150-1

Christian Lundgaard 200-1

Devlin DeFrancesco 250-1

Stefan Wilson 500-1

Dalton Kellett 500-1

2022 Indy 500 starting grid

Row 1- Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Rinus VeeKay

Row 2- Ed Carpenter, Marcus Ericsson, Tony Kanaan

Row 3- Pato O'Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Romain Grosjean

Row 4- Takuma Sato, Will Power, Jimmie Johnson

Row 5- David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, Santino Ferruci

Row 6- Simon Pagenaud, J.R. Hildebrand, Conor Daly

Row 7- Callum Ilott, Alexander Rossi, Graham Rahal

Row 8- Sage Karam, Marco Andretti, Devlin DeFrancesco

Row 9- Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Helio Castroneves

Row 10- Kyle Kirkwood, Dalton Kellett, Juan Pablo Montoya

Row 11- Christian Lundgaard, Jack Harvey, Stefan Wilson