Formula 1 is speeding into South Florida for the first time since 1959 with the 2022 Miami Grand Prix on Sunday. It's the culmination of a years-long effort to bring F1 a U.S. destination city to pair with Austin, the host of the U.S. Grand Prix.

The 3.36-mile, 19-turn circuit Miami International Autodrome is located next to Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. What it isn't located next to is the Atlantic Ocean, as that's around 10 miles away.

The distance didn't stop the track from developing a distinctly waterfront vibe, though.

According to the Miami Herald, the track features a 24,000 square-foot "beach club zone" with a pool, cabanas, bars and DJs. A "Yacht Club" resembling a marina is also under construction and will include "about a dozen" dry-docked yachts.

The faux marina likely wouldn't have existed if Formula 1 got its initial wish of a downtown Miami track. Here's a timeline of how that plan fell through, why F1 inked a 10-year deal with Hard Rock Stadium in April and much more.

April 2017: Formula 1 announces U.S. "destination cities" plan

Chase Carey, who took over as Formula 1's CEO and executive chairman two months prior, announced his plan of adding a second U.S. race to join the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The 68 year old mentioned New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami as possibilities.

"These are cities that are best suited to create a one-week event and attract people from all over the world," said Carey, who stepped down as CEO in Sept. 2020. "The race will remain the center of the event, but overall it will be more than just a Formula 1 weekend."

May 2018: Miami, Formula 1 enter formal negotiations

After reviewing a Miami Grand Prix proposal from Formula 1, the City of Miami Commission unanimously voted to enter formal negotiations with F1 on May 10. Under the proposal, Miami Dolphins owner and real estate developer Stephen Ross would promote and stage the race, which could have arrived as soon as 2019.

"In cooperation with the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County, I am confident we can deliver yet another global event that will be a destination for people from around the world and drive economic value to South Florida," Ross said in an F1 statement. "From football and soccer to tennis and motorsports, Miami deserves only the best in music, food, art, fashion, and sports and entertainment, and that is exactly what we plan on delivering with a Formula 1 race."

Four days after the commission's decision, Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez recused himself from all Formula 1 matters because his son, CJ, was serving as an F1 lobbyist.

June 2018: Formula 1 forced out of downtown Miami

According to the Miami Herald, Formula 1 originally planned for a waterfront Miami Grand Prix that would travel through downtown Miami and into the Port of Miami via bridge.

Not all Bayfront Park residents were enthusiastic. A group of 11 filed a cease and desist order to Miami's City Hall, and a month later then-F1 commercial director Sean Bratches announced Miami would not host a race in 2019.

Formula 1 then pivoted to the idea of holding the race at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. By that point, Ross had already agreed to bring the Miami Open from Key Biscayne to the Hard Rock. The tennis tournament made its debut at the stadium in 2019.

October 2019: Miami Gardens objects to F1 race, Gimenez intervenes

Citing concerns of noise pollution and added traffic congestion, the Miami Gardens City Commission unanimously passed a resolution objecting to the Miami Grand Prix on Oct. 23. Miami Gardens commissioner Erhabor Ighodaro said at the time, "We need peace of mind, not pieces of your money."

Miami Gardens continued its Formula 1 opposition six days later, when the commission passed a resolution that would ensure all potential road closures in the stadium district face a public hearing before approval. The decision cast doubts over F1's immediate future in Miami Gardens.

Then a familiar face arrived to erase those doubts. Despite recusing himself from Formula 1 issues a year prior, Gimenez vetoed the road-closure resolution in early November. A motion by the Miami-Dade County Commission to override Gimenez's veto failed later that month.

"It is like having a Super Bowl every year here in Miami-Dade County," Gimenez said after his veto.

October 2020: Miami Gardens residents sue Formula 1, Dolphins, others

A year after the City of Miami Gardens' efforts to thwart Formula 1 failed, its residents gave it a try. Over a dozen Miami Gardens residents -- including former Miami-Dade County Commissioner Betty Ferguson -- sued Formula 1, Gimenez, Hard Rock Stadium and the Dolphins for racial discrimination.

"To try to foist this race into our community, without almost any input from residents who would be affected, is not only outrageous, but disrespectful to a predominantly African-American community whose voices too often are ignored," Ferguson said. "This is environmental racism, pure and simple."

Ferguson and Co. argued the Formula 1 race would violate city and county noise ordinances. They also said Ross gifted Gimenez two $4,000 tickets to Super Bowl LIV, which an ethics report confirmed in February 2020. The plaintiffs sought a permanent injunction that would keep Formula 1 races out of their city. A federal judge dismissed the case that July, clearing the path for Formula 1 in Miami Gardens for the foreseeable future.

April 2022: Formula 1 announces 10-year deal with Hard Rock Stadium

After five years of negotiations, Formula 1 announced it signed a 10-year deal with Hard Rock Stadium in April. F1 organizers claimed it will bring Miami Gardens an annual economic impact of $400 million, and new CEO Stefano Domenicali hopes the community will benefit from their presence going forward.

"We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community," Domenicali said.