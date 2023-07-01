Dilano van't Hoff, a Dutch racing driver for MP Motorsport in the Formula Regional European Championship, was killed as a result of a violent multi-car incident during a race at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday. He was 18.

During the second race at the circuit in Belgium on Saturday morning, van't Hoff was collected in a multi-car crash that occurred on the long Kemmel straight -- a high speed section of the course -- during a restart in wet conditions. High spray and poor visibility appeared to be a contributing factor to the crash, which resulted in van't Hoff being hit broadside at high speed by another car.

MP Motorsport confirmed that van't Hoff did not survive the accident.

"We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been a part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP back in 2021," read the team statement. "We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano's family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well."

van't Hoff's death comes only weeks before Formula One's Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on July 30, and news of the accident became a major topic of conversation in the F1 paddock at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix. A moment of silence was held before Saturday's F2 race, and the sanctioning body also issued a statement given van't Hoff's place on the ladder system towards F1.

"We are so sad to learn of the passing of Dilano van 't Hoff today at Spa-Francorchamps. Dilano died in pursuit of his dream to reach the pinnacle of motorsport," read a statement by F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. "Along with the entire motorsport community, our thoughts are with his family and loved ones."

Dilano van't Hoff, who won the 2021 Spanish F4 championship, becomes the second driver to die at Spa in the past four years. In 2019, F2 driver Anthoine Hubert was killed in a similar accident at the Eau Rouge corner, the same section of the course where van't Hoff's crash occurred.