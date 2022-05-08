The 2022 Formula 1 circuit hits the United States on Sunday, May 8 for the inaugural Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2022 at Miami International Autodrome. The race is set to serve as a significant opportunity for Formula 1 to gain a mainstream following in the U.S. after becoming a dominant sport across Europe. Charles LeClerc of Ferrari is the betting favorite at 7-5 in the latest Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Miami GP field include Red Bull's Max Verstappen (+100), fresh off a win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP, and Sergio Perez (10-1), and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (12-1).

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting seven winners during the 2021 NASCAR season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a victory. The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Top 2022 Formula 1 Miami GP predictions

One massive shocker: Sergio Perez surprises the field and makes a strong run at taking home his first win of the 2022 F1 season. The Mexican star is currently listed at 10-1 in the latest F1 odds, and is coming off back-to-back second place finishes at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP and the Heineken Australian GP in April, and McClure believes this could be the week he gets over the hump.

At the same time, McClure is fading Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, who is currently listed as the fifth favorite in the F1 betting odds at 40-1. Ferrari and Red Bull have established themselves as the unquestioned top teams in Formula 1 2022, and Mercedes has some kinks to work out before McClure will be back to recommending Hamilton as a top pick.

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

2022 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Charles Leclerc 7-5

Max Verstappen EVEN

Sergio Perez 10-1

Carlos Sainz 12-1

Lando Norris 40-1

Lewis Hamilton 40-1

George Russell 50-1

Daniel Ricciardo 80-1

Valtteri Bottas 150-1

Fernando Alonso 150-1

Esteban Ocon 150-1

Pierre Gasly 300-1

Kevin Magnussen 350-1

Yuki Tsunoda 500-1

Mick Schumacher 500-1

Sebastian Vettel 500-1

Guanyu Zhou 1000-1

Lance Stroll 1000-1

Alexander Albon 2000-1

Nicholas Latifi 2500-1