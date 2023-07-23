Max Verstappen is on a mission to become one of the most dominant drivers in Formula 1 history, and he'll be back in action at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday after the summer break. Verstappen has won eight of the first 10 races of the 2023 F1 season, and his six-race winning streak is tied for fifth longest in the history of the sport. The Red Bull Racing phenom is also the defending Hungarian Grand Prix winner, and he'll look to extend his 99-point lead in the F1 standings on Sunday, with the green flag scheduled to drop at 9 a.m. ET.

Verstappen has won 33 of the last 54 races in Formula 1, and he's the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) to continue his streak according to the latest 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook. His Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is priced at +3300, while McLaren's Lando Norris is at +850 and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton, who won the pole, is +300. Before analyzing the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Hungarian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed Verstappen's wins over the first eight races of the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Hungarian GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is high on Hamilton even though he's winless since 2021 and is on pace for his fewest podiums in a season since 2013. It's been 33 races since the seven-time world champion has been atop the podium, but Mercedes has shown some improvement of late. Additionally, this is a track where he's had more success than anybody in the sport's history, and Hamilton claimed the pole on Saturday.

Hamilton is up to fourth in the F1 standings after collecting his third podium in his last four starts two weeks ago at the British Grand Prix. He's within 16 points of Fernando Alonso in third and 35 points of Perez in second. Hamilton's eight wins at the Hungarian Grand Prix are twice as many as any driver in F1 history, and he's also been the runner up at the Hungaroring in each of the last two seasons. See who else the model is backing and fading right here.

2023 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -225

Lewis Hamilton +300

Lando Norris +850

Sergio Perez +3300

Oscar Piastri +4000

Charles Leclerq +5000

Fernando Alonso +6600

Carlos Sainz +12500

Guanyu Zhou +17500

Valtteri Bottas +20000

Lance Stroll +20000

George Russell +25000

Nico Hulkenberg +25000

Esteban Ocon +40000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Alexander Albon +100000

Daniel Ricciardo +150000

Yuki Tsunoda +200000

Logan Sargeant +250000

Kevin Magnussen +250000