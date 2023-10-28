The 2023 Formula One season hits the second leg of its four-race Americas swing on Sunday in Mexico City. After Austin, Texas hosted last week's race, the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix takes place at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, followed by races in Brazil and Las Vegas. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are the only active drivers who've won at this track as they've combined to win the last six Mexican Grands Prix. This is the 19th of 22 F1 races this year, and the Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 will be contested over 71 laps.

Verstappen is the -300 favorite (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest 2023 Mexico City GP odds, while Hamilton (+700) and Sergio Perez (+1000) are next in line. With four straight podiums, Lando Norris is a serious contender and is at +1600 per the Mexico City Grand Prix 2023 odds. Before analyzing the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Mexico City GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Mexico City GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Hamilton even though he's the second-favorite (+700) and has two Mexican Grand Prix victories on his resume. Hamilton was disqualified in his last race after his vehicle failed a post-race inspection, marking just the second DQ of his Formula One career. That continued car issues for the British legend as he was forced to retire in his previous race after crashing into teammate George Russell. This marks the first time since 2010 that Hamilton's been awarded no points in back-to-back races due to DQ or being forced to retire.

Hamilton's struggles go back far beyond his last two races as he's notched just one podium over his last eight races. Unless he sweeps the final four races, Hamilton will finish with his fewest podiums in a season since 2013. Hamilton has failed to win in any of his last seven starts in the Americas, and considering that he also hasn't won any F1 race since 2021, the model calls for Hamilton to struggle in Mexico and finish off the podium. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Mexico City Grand Prix right here.

2023 Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -300

Lewis Hamilton +700

Sergio Perez +1000

Lando Norris +1600

George Russell +2200

Carlos Sainz +3300

Oscar Piastri +3300

Charles Leclerc +3300

Fernando Alonso +8000

Esteban Ocon +25000

Pierre Gasly +25000

Yuki Tsunoda +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Lance Stroll +50000

Daniel Ricciardo +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Nico Hulkenberg +100000

Kevin Magnussen +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000