The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit just outside of Doha, Qatar. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 1 p.m. ET and this will be the second ever Qatar Grand Prix after the debut race was held in 2021 with no race held last year because of the FIFA World Cup. Max Verstappen took his place atop the podium for the 13th time of the season two weeks ago in Japan and he'll have a chance to mathematically clinch a third consecutive championship this weekend.

Verstappen is the -400 favorite in the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix odds having won 22 of the last 27 races held in Formula 1. His Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez and McLaren's Lando Norris are next on this week's Formula 1 odds board at 12-1. Before analyzing the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Qatar GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed all 13 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Qatar GP predictions

One surprise: The model is fading Red Bull's Sergio Perez even though he has won twice this season and is tied for second-favorite at +1200. The 33-year-old Mexican driver has been a Formula 1 fixture since 2011, capturing his first win in 2020 for BWT Racing Point and adding five victories over the last three seasons since joining Red Bull.

However, Perez has struggled during Formula One's tour of Asia, finishing eighth in Singapore and being forced to retire in Japan two weeks ago. Despite Verstappen dominating in the same equipment, Perez has failed to hit the podium in eight of the 16 races run so far and the model is predicting that he finishes off the podium again on Sunday in Qatar. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix right here.

How to make 2023 Qatar Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting multiple longshots getting F1 odds of 20-1 or longer to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard.

So who wins the Qatar Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers make a stunning charge toward the front?

2023 Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -400

Sergio Perez +1200

Lando Norris +1200

Oscar Piastri +2000

Charles Leclerc +2200

Carlos Sainz +2500

Lewis Hamilton +2500

George Russell +3300

Fernando Alonso +8000

Lance Stroll +40000

Esteban Ocon +50000

Pierre Gasly +50000

Liam Lawson +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Kevin Magnussen +150000

Nico Hulkenberg +150000

Logan Sargeant +200000