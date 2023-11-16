The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue this weekend with the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The green flag is scheduled to drop at 11 p.m. ET locally on Saturday night in Las Vegas and 1 a.m. on Sunday in the Eastern Time Zone. This will be the third race in the United States this season and Max Verstappen will be looking to complete the season sweep after winning in Miami and Austin. Verstappen has already clinched his third consecutive drivers' championship and his Red Bull Racing team has also clinched the constructors' championship. However, everybody in the field will be looking to capture a piece of history as the first-ever winner of the event and weather could be a factor with the Las Vegas Grand Prix forecast calling for overnight temperatures on race day to dip into the 40s.

Verstappen is the -225 favorite (risk $225 to win $100) in the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds after winning 26 of the last 31 races held in Formula 1. McLaren's Lando Norris has secured five podium finishes in his last six starts and he's priced at +700 in the Las Vegas GP odds, followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at +1200 and Lewis Hamilton at +1400. Before analyzing the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Las Vegas GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Charles Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model has nailed all 17 of Verstappen's wins so far in the 2023 season.

One surprise: The model is fading Hamilton even though he's the fourth favorite (+1400) and a seven-time world champion. Hamilton is an all-time great of the sport who was competing for an eighth world championship until the final lap of the 2021 season. However, the emergence of Verstappen and the downfall of Mercedes have left him without a win over his last 43 races.

Hamilton is currently third in the 2023 F1 standings, which is an improvement over his sixth-place finish in 2022. However, he's only had one podium finish in his last five starts and two in his last 10 after a very disappointing eighth-place finish in Sao Paolo two weeks ago. The model is predicting he will miss the podium again in Las Vegas. See who else the model is backing and fading at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix right here.

2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, field, contenders

Max Verstappen -225

Lando Norris +700

Charles Leclerc +1200

Lewis Hamilton +1400

Carlos Sainz +1600

Sergio Perez +2200

Oscar Piastri +3300

George Russell +3300

Fernando Alonso +4000

Esteban Ocon +25000

Alexander Albon +25000

Pierre Gasly +25000

Lance Stroll +30000

Yuki Tsunoda +40000

Daniel Ricciardo +40000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Logan Sargeant +75000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Guanyu Zhou +75000

Valtteri Bottas +75000