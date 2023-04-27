The 2023 Formula 1 season will continue on Sunday with the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, the nation's capital and also the largest city in the world below sea level. The race will begin at 7 a.m. ET and Red Bull Racing will be hoping to continue a dream start to the season after winning each of the first three races of the season. Max Verstappen has won twice and sits atop the 2023 F1 standings while Carlos Perez won in Saudi Arabia and is second.

Verstappen is the -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100) in the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix odds from Caesars Sportsbook while Perez is priced at 9-2. Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is next on the Azerbaijan GP odds board at 12-1 while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is just behind him at 14-1. Before analyzing the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Azerbaijan GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed Verstappen's wins in Bahrain and Australia this season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Top 2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is fading Hamilton even though he won the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix and is coming off his best finish of the year. Hamilton finished less than two-tenths of a second behind Verstappen in Australia but that was his only podium of the year so far and he's currently fourth in the 2023 F1 standings.

He's failed to hit the podium in his last two starts in Baku, finishing fourth last season and finishing 15th in 2021. So he's a driver to fade as fourth favorite in the 2023 Azerbaijan GP odds and there are far better values in the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix field on Sunday. See who the model is backing right here.

2023 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

Max Verstappen -275

Sergio Perez +450

Fernando Alonso +1200

Lewis Hamilton +1400

George Russell +2500

Charles Leclerc +2800

Carlos Sainz +4000

Lance Stroll +10000

Esteban Ocon +30000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Lando Norris +40000

Oscar Piastri +50000

Alexander Albon +50000

Nico Hulkenberg +75000

Kevin Magnussen +75000

Yuki Tsunoda +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Logan Sargeant +150000

Guanyu Zhou +150000

Nyck De Vries +150000