Recent car upgrades appear to have paid off for Mercedes, which had a double podium finish from Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Spain. They will be hoping to carry that momentum into the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday. However, Max Verstappen was still too much to handle, finishing ahead of Hamilton and Russell. The Red Bull Racing driver, who won this race last year, is the -275 favorite (risk $275 to win $100) in the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

Teammate Sergio Perez is second on the F1 odds board at 5-1, while Hamilton is 11-1. Which drivers should you target with your 2023 Canadian Grand Prix bets? Before analyzing the 2023 Canadian Grand Prix starting grid and making any Formula 1 picks, be sure to check out the latest 2023 Canadian GP predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary Formula 1 prediction model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results. It's had a strong history of success in motorsports, correctly predicting nine NASCAR winners since the 2021 season and its projected leaderboards have forecasted winners across multiple racing formats.

The model has been scorching hot when it comes to picking Formula 1 race events dating back to 2021. It nailed both of Leclerc's wins in 2022, and at the 2021 Mexican Grand Prix, the model was strongly backing Verstappen as its top pick. The result: Verstappen dominated the field and ran away with a surprise victory.

The model followed that up by calling Verstappen's win at the Rolex Emilia Romagna GP in April and then nailed his wins again in Belgium, the Netherlands, Japan, the United States, Mexico and Abu Dhabi. It's also nailed Verstappen's wins in Bahrain, Australia, Miami, Monaco and Spain this season. Anyone who followed the model's lead on those plays has seen huge returns

Now, the model has dialed in on the 2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix and just released its coveted picks and leaderboard projections. You can head to SportsLine now to see the complete 2023 Canadian Grand Prix leaderboard projection.

Top 2023 Formula 1 Canadian GP predictions

One massive shocker: The model is high on Fernando Alonso even though he's the fourth favorite at 12-1 and coming off his worst finish of the season (t-7th) in Spain. He has enjoyed an excellent start to his debut campaign with the Silverstone-based Aston Martin, finishing on the podium in five of the first seven races of the season. Alonso sits third in the championship standings with 99 points, even after his disappointing finish in Barcelona.

His best result came in Monaco when he finished in second place, but the team is ready to make the leap to winning a race. The two-time world champion has shown glimpses of his former self during his first year with Aston Martin, and he won the 2006 Canadian Grand Prix. His current form and past success at this track make him a valuable driver to include in 2023 Canadian Grand Prix picks. See who else the model is backing and who it is fading right here.

How to make 2023 Canadian Grand Prix picks

The model is also targeting one longshot getting triple-digit Canadian GP odds to make a surprising surge up the leaderboard. Anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can find out who he is, and see all of the model's F1 picks and predictions at SportsLine.

So who wins the Canadian Grand Prix 2023, and which under-the-radar drivers makes a stunning charge towards the front? Check out the latest 2023 F1 odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2023 Canadian Grand Prix leaderboard, all from the model that has already nailed all four of Verstappen's wins this season and find out.

2023 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix odds, field, top contenders

See Canadian Grand Prix picks at SportsLine



Max Verstappen -275

Sergio Perez +500

Lewis Hamilton +1100

Fernando Alonso +1200

George Russell +2200

Charles Leclerc +3300

Carlos Sainz +4000

Lance Stroll +15000

Pierre Gasly +30000

Lando Norris +30000

Esteban Ocon +30000

Nico Hulkenberg +50000

Kevin Magnussen +50000

Yuki Tsunoda +75000

Oscar Piastri +75000

Guanyu Zhou +100000

Valtteri Bottas +100000

Alexander Albon +100000

Nyck De Vries +150000

Logan Sargeant +150000