One week after Nick Cassidy took the lead in the World Championship standings by winning at Monaco, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship series returns to Indonesia for Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 season for the Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix. This double-header marks Formula E's second annual trip to Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit at Ancol Beach, a track which presented the drivers of Formula E with a mix of technical, banked, and high-speed sections.

After holding off a hard-charging Mitch Evans last week, Nick Cassidy enters this weekend with a 20-point lead over Pascal Wehrlein in the World Championship standings as the final two months of the 2023 season begin. Envision Racing currently leads the team standings by 13 points over Tag Heuer Porsche, with Jaguar TCS Racing still in the picture in third.

With Jaguar TCS Racing looking to make up ground from third in the team standings, this year's double header at Jakarta presents a major opportunity for them. Last year, the team won the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix with Mitch Evans behind the wheel.

How to watch the Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix

Round 10



Date: Sat., Jun. 3

Sat., Jun. 3 Location: Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit -- Ancol, North Jakarta

Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit -- Ancol, North Jakarta Time: 4 a.m. ET (live), 1 p.m. ET (tape delay)

4 a.m. ET (live), 1 p.m. ET (tape delay) TV: CBS Sports Network (live), CBS (tape delay)

CBS Sports Network (live), CBS (tape delay) Stream: CBSSports.com

Round 11