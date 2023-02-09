After an entire offseason of anticipation for the launch of the Gen3 car and the debut of Season 9, the new year in Formula E has gotten up and running in earnest. Through three races so far, two different drivers have stood atop the podium: Jake Dennis of Great Britain won the season opener in Mexico City, while German driver Pascal Wehrlein swept both races at Diriyah.

Now, Formula E heads to previously unchartered territory for the fourth race of 2023 and the Hyderabad E-Prix in the streets of Hyderabad, India.

The 17-turn street course situated on the banks of Hussain Sagar Lake is virtually brand new, having been opened in October of last year with only the Indian Racing League having competed there previously. It will also mark the first time in over a decade that an FiA World Championship series has visited India.

Fans in India will have an immediate rooting interest, as the nation is the home base of Mahindra Racing with drivers Lucas di Grassi and Oliver Rowland. di Grassi began the season by winning the pole and finishing third in Mexico City, but he will need to rediscover that form as Wehrlein and Dennis have distanced themselves from the rest of the competition through three races. Wehrlein currently leads the championship standings by six points over Dennis, with no other drivers finishing first or second in each race so far this year.

How to Watch the Hyderabad E-Prix

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Feb. 10

Saturday, Feb. 11