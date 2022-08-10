It's the end of the Formula E season, and we are getting yet another dramatic championship battle. For the very first time, the site of the race for the championship has been set in Seoul. Formula E makes its way to South Korea for the inaugural Seoul E-Prix, which will take place on a 22-turn course through the Jamsil Sports Complex that hosted the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

The season finale in Seoul marks an extremely important weekend in the history of Formula E: Round 16 on Sunday will mark the 100th race in Formula E history, and also the final race of its Gen2 era. And fittingly, the series' century mark serves as the backdrop for a championship battle.

Three drivers remain mathematically alive for the World Championship, with Stoffel Vandoorne (185 points) leading the standings by 36 points over Mitch Evans and 41 points over Edo Mortara.

A 30-year-old driver from Belgium, Vandoorne is looking for his first championship since taking the 2015 title in GP2 prior to three years racing in Formula 1 for McLaren. Likewise, Evans and Mortara are both looking for their first Formula E championships after narrowly missing out on the title a season ago. Mortara finished second in last year's World Championship standings to Nyck de Vries, while Evans finished fourth.

Vandoorne has been a model of consistency this season, scoring points in each of the last 11 races -- including a victory at Monaco -- and all but one race this year. In the last race earlier in August at the London E-Prix, that consistency allowed him to pad his points lead after Evans suffered a mechanical failure and Mortara failed to score points.

In addition to the driver's championship, the team championship is also set to be decided in Seoul. Mercedes EQ currently boasts a 39 point lead over Rokit-Venturi Racing, with DS TeCheetah and Jaguar TCS Racing also mathematically alive in that title fight.

Here's more info on the clinching scenarios.

Championship clinching scenarios

Each driver in the Formula E field can score a maximum of 58 points over the course of a race weekend. A driver can score maximum points in each race by finishing first (25 points), winning the pole position (three points) and posting the fastest lap of the race (one point).

Positions 1-10 in each Formula E race award points, with the scoring system as follows:

1st: 25 points

2nd: 18 points

3rd: 15 points

4th: 12 points

5th: 10 points

6th: 8 points

7th: 6 points

8th: 4 points

9th: 2 points

10th: 1 point

Stoffel Vandoorne: Can clinch the championship by scoring 23 points over Mitch Evans or 18 points over Edo Mortara. He can also clinch with as few as two points if Evans only scores 37 points and Mortara scores 42 points or less.

Mitch Evans: Can clinch the championship by scoring 37 points if Vandoorne scores zero points and Mortara only scores 41 points or less

Edo Mortara: Can clinch the championship by scoring 42 points if Vandoore scores zero points and Evans only scores 36 points or less.

How to watch



Race 1

Date: Saturday, Aug. 13

Saturday, Aug. 13 Location: Seoul Street Circuit -- Seoul, South Korea

Seoul Street Circuit -- Seoul, South Korea Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream: Paramount+

Race 2

Date: Sunday, Aug. 14

Sunday, Aug. 14 Location: Seoul Street Circuit -- Seoul, South Korea

Seoul Street Circuit -- Seoul, South Korea Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stream: Paramount+





