The season-opener for the Superstar Racing Experience delivered plenty of drama for racing fans as Helio Castroneves took the first checkered flag of the season. After not being in the original 12-driver field, he was granted an exception to join the race just hours before it began, and won the main event in Pensacola after winning the second heat before it.

The Camping World SRX Series continues this weekend at South Boston Speedway in Virginia at 8 p.m. ET, and looks to provide even more fireworks when racing begins on Saturday evening. You can see who steps up by watching live on CBS or streaming the race on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at South Boston Speedway

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Top SRX at South Boston picks

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Last season, the model was all over Stewart finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora. The model also called Stewart winning at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's SRX race at South Boston Speedway. In 2021, the model nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during a historic NASCAR Cup Series season, and has also gone 15-10 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start 2022. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

For Saturday's race, the model predicts that Ryan Newman makes a strong charge for the checkered flag. Newman finished third in the second heat of last week's event in Pensacola before taking another third place finish in the main event. Newman's most recent and consistent racing has come in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. This season, he's run in just one race in the series, where he finished 13th at Richmond, but he qualified to start fourth.

Newman ran three races on the Whelen Tour last season, and his best finish also came at Richmond, where he finished as he started, at fourth in the field. His last full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series also came to an end in 2021, where he finished with two top-five showings and five top-tens. His most recent win on any circuit came in the 2017 Camping World 500 in Phoenix, which is one of NASCAR's shorter tracks.

As a full-time driver this season for the Superstar Racing Experience, Newman is tied with Tony Kanaan for first in the series point standings, with 36.

How to watch the SRX Series at South Boston

SRX at South Boston Speedway Field

Marco Andretti

Greg Biffle

Helio Castroneves

Ernie Francis Jr.

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Tony Kanaan

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Peyton Sellers

Tony Stewart

Paul Tracy

Michael Waltrip