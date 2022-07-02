As part of Tony Stewart's championship run in the first season of the Superstar Racing Experience on Paramount+, he won the second and third events of the six-race campaign. In the second race of the 2022 SRX schedule, Stewart won again, and on Saturday, he'll look to repeat history once more when the Camping World SRX Series races at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. Stewart joins a star-studded list of 11 other drivers and trails Ryan Newman by just six points with four races to go.

The Camping World SRX Series continues at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, with another fast-paced, rubber-burning race.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at Stafford Motor Speedway

Date: Saturday, July 2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Top SRX at Stafford picks

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. SportsLine's proprietary racing model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

Last season, the model was all over Stewart finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora. The model also called Stewart winning at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's SRX race at South Boston Speedway. In 2021, the model nailed five of Kyle Larson's wins during a historic NASCAR Cup Series season, and has also gone 15-10 on its head-to-head matchup predictions to start 2022. Earlier this season it was high on Ross Chastain to win in Austin, giving him a far better shot to win than his 40-1 odds implied. The model was also high on Joey Logano before he won as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington. Anyone who followed its lead on those plays saw huge returns.

For Saturday's race, the model predicts that Tony Stewart will win his second consecutive race in a call-back to last season. Last week, Stewart shook off a forgettable season-opener in which he finished eighth in the second heat race and 10th in the main event. He flipped the script in South Boston by finishing 11th in the first heat and sixth in the second before winning in the main event. However, the first heat was marred with a scuffle between Stewart and Ernie Francis Jr. that appeared to trigger his trademark fiery attitude in the following races.

Stewart certainly sent a message to the other SRX drivers that "Uncle Tony" isn't interested in trading paint with anyone as he's trying to make a pass. If they took note, they might be less inclined to make contact with one of the series' co-founders on Saturday. In last week's main event, Stewart also had the fastest lap of anyone at 00:16.017, and on another half-mile loop, he should be primed to lead the pack yet again.

How to watch the SRX Series at Stafford Motor Speedway

SRX at Stafford Field

Marco Andretti

Greg Biffle

Hailie Deegan

Bill Elliott

Matt Hirschman

Ryan Hunter-Reay

Bobby Labonte

Ryan Newman

Peyton Sellers

Tony Stewart

Paul Tracy

Michael Waltrip