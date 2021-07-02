The Superstar Racing Experience is set for its fourth race on Saturday as the inaugural season of the SRX Series heads to Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis. Each week brings a different challenge for SRX Series drivers, and Lucas Oil Raceway is a 0.686-mile oval track that opened in 1960. The SRX Independence Showdown will feature a talented field of drivers going head-to-head, which you can stream on Paramount+ with their Premium plan.

Tony Stewart, one of the SRX Series co-founders, picked up the win at Eldora last week. He leads the Superstar Racing Experience standings with 129 points after securing two consecutive victories, followed by Helio Castroneves (96) and Ernie Francis Jr. (90). Stewart is listed as the 1-1 favorite in the 2021 SRX Independence Showdown odds, followed by Castroneves (5-2) and Francis Jr. (3-1). The green flag on the main race at Lucas Oil Raceway drops at 8 p.m. ET and you can watch it on CBS. It can be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Superstar Racing Experience at Lucas Oil Raceway

Date: Saturday, July 3

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

SRX picks for Lucas Oil Raceway

Before you tune in to Saturday's race, you need to see the picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. SportsLine's proprietary racing model simulates every race 10,000 times, taking into account a slew of factors including track history and recent results.

Last week, the model was all over Stewart (3-2) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the SRX Series at Eldora race. The model also called Stewart winning two weeks ago at Knoxville, and now it has dialed in on Saturday's SRX Independence Showdown and released its projections.

For Saturday's race, the model is calling for Stewart to get his third consecutive SRX victory. Stewart is coming off a dramatic victory at Eldora last week. The NASCAR Hall of Famer held off Kody Swanson to win the 50-lap feature after starting the race in last place in the 12-driver field. Stewart has now won back-to-back races thanks in large part to his in-race adjustments, and the model expects the 50-year-old to make it three in a row on Saturday night.

The model is fading Michael Waltrip at Lucas Oil Raceway, predicting he'll barely crack the top 10. Waltrip enters Saturday's race in eighth place in the SRX Series standings after three races. Waltrip is coming off a 10th-place showing at Eldora a week ago and finished inside the top-five just once thus far on the SRX series. The two-time Daytona 500 champion hasn't looked like a real threat to win, and the model doesn't expect him to be in the mix this week at Lucas Oil Raceway.

Watch the SRX Series at Lucas Oil Raceway

SRX Independence Showdown odds

Tony Stewart 1-1

Helio Castroneves 5-2

Ernie Francis Jr. 3-1

Bobby Santos III 4-1

Marco Andretti 4-1

Tony Kanaan 5-1

Paul Tracy 5-1

Scott Speed 5-1

Bobby Labonte 6-1

Michael Waltrip 8-1

Bill Elliott 9-1

Willy T. Ribbs 10-1