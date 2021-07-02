Tony Stewart helped spearhead the creation of the Camping World SRX Series and through three weeks, Stewart has also proven to be the most versatile driver in the Superstar Racing Experience. Now he'll set his sights on the SRX Series race at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis on Saturday night. Lucas Oil Raceway opened in 1960 and is known best for the drag strip that hosts the NHRA U.S. Nationals, but it also houses a 0.686-mile asphalt oval that will host the 12-driver SRX Series at Lucas Oil field on Saturday.

Stewart finished third in the first feature race of the season at Stafford and then went on to win at Eldora and Knoxville the following two weeks. Now he's listed as the even-money favorite in the SRX Series at Lucas Oil odds, while Helio Castroneves is 5-2 and Ernie Francis Jr. is 3-1. The green flag for Saturday's SRX Independence Showdown will drop at 8 p.m. ET and air live on CBS. It can also be streamed on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan. Before scouring the Camping World SRX Series at Lucas Oil starting lineup and making any Superstar Racing Experience predictions, be sure to see the latest SRX Independence Showdown picks from SportsLine's proven projection model.

Top Camping World SRX Series at Lucas Oil Raceway predictions

One surprise: the model is high on Scott Speed, despite him being a 5-1 long shot in the latest SRX Series at Lucas Oil odds 2021. Speed made his Camping World SRX Series debut last week at Eldora and finished fourth in the second heat before going on to finish sixth in the 100-lap feature.

The 38-year-old has driven in the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the Camping World NASCAR Truck Series, where he even won a race in 2008. He also won four ARCA races that season and has Formula One experience to go along with a wealth of open wheel and rallycross experience. That versatility should serve him well in the Superstar Racing Experience, where track surfaces change on a weekly basis and he takes on drivers from multiple platforms.

Another shocker: Marco Andretti, one of the favorites at 4-1, stumbles and doesn't finish in the top five. There are far better values in this loaded SRX Independence Showdown field. Andretti has had an up-and-down season in the SRX Series, finishing 10th at Stafford, seventh in Knoxville and fourth last week at Eldora.

But while he impressively won a heat last week at Eldora after starting ninth, that was on dirt and hard surfaces have proven to be more of a challenge in a stock car for the open-wheeler. The 16-year IndyCar veteran will have his work cut out this week at Lucas Oil Raceway.

How to make SRX Series at Lucas Oil Raceway picks

SRX Series at Lucas Oil odds (via SportsLine)

Tony Stewart Even

Helio Castroneves +250

Ernie Francis Jr. +300

Bobby Santos III +400

Marco Andretti +400

Tony Kanaan +500

Paul Tracy +500

Scott Speed +500

Bobby Labonte +600

Michael Waltrip +800

Bill Elliott +900

Willy T. Ribbs +1000