2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Dates, times, races, TV channels
Here's a complete rundown of all the races on tap for this year's NASCAR Cup Series
The first NASCAR race of the season is coming up and drivers are getting ready for the 2020 Cup Series. In November, Kyle Busch took home his second NASCAR Cup title with a win at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The first race of the 2020 season is the Busch Clash at Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Daytona International Speedway. This marks the 72nd season of NASCAR racing. In preparation for the 2020 season, NASCAR signed Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico, and Xfinity as the company's "premier partners" in December. Despite the new partnerships, the 2020 Cup Series will not feature a title sponsor now -- it will just be known as the NASCAR Cup Series.
Here is the complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:
DATE
RACE
LOCATION
TIME
NETWORK
Feb. 9
Busch Clash at Daytona
Daytona International Speedway
3 p.m.
FS1
Feb. 13
Blugreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at Dayton
Daytona International Speedway
7 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.
FS1
Feb. 16
Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway
8:45 p.m.
FS1
Feb. 23
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m.
FOX
March 1
Auto Club 400
Auto Club Speedway
3:30 p.m.
FOX
March 8
FanShield 500
Phoenix Raceway
3:30 p.m.
FOX
March 15
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Atlanta Motor Speedway
2 p.m.
FOX
March 22
Dixie Vodka 40
Homestead-Miami Speedway
2 p.m.
FOX
March 29
O'Reilly Auto Parts 500
Texas Motor Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
April 5
Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
April 19
Toyota Owners 400
Richmond Raceway
2 p.m.
FOX
April 26
GEICO 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m.
FOX
May 3
Dover 400
Dover International Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
May 9
Martinsville 500
Martinsville Speedway
8 p.m.
FS1
May 16
NASCAR All Star Open
Charlotte Motor Speedway
7 p.m.
FS1
May 16
NASCAR All-Star Race
Charlotte Motor Speedway
9 p.m.
FS1
May 24
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m.
FOX
May 31
Kansas 400
Kansas Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
June 7
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
2 p.m.
FS1
June 14
Toyota / Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway
3 p.m.
FS1
June 21
Chicagoland 400
Chicagoland Speedway
2:30 p.m.
NBCSN
June 27
Kids Free 325
Pocono Raceway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
June 28
Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350
Pocono Raceway
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN
July 5
Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m.
NBC
July 11
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
Kentucky Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
July 19
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 9
Consumers Energy 400
Michigan International Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 16
Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 23
Drydene 400
Dover International Speedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Aug. 29
Coke Zero Sugar 400
Daytona International Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBC
Sept. 6
Southern 500
Darlington Raceway
6 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 12
Federated Auto Parts 400
Richmond Raceway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 19
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
Bristol Motor Speedway
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN
Sept. 27
South Point 400
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
7 p.m.
NBCSN
Oct. 4
Alabama 500
Talladega Superspeedway
2 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 11
Bank of America ROVAL 400
Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 18
Hollywood Casino 400
Kansas Speedway
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Oct. 25
Texas 500
Texas Motor Speeedway
3 p.m.
NBCSN
Nov. 1
NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville
Martinsville Speedway
2 p.m.
NBC
Nov. 8
NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Phoenix Raceway
3 p.m.
NBC
