2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Dates, times, races, TV channels

The first NASCAR race of the season is coming up and drivers are getting ready for the 2020 Cup Series. In November, Kyle Busch took home his second NASCAR Cup title with a win at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The first race of the 2020 season is the Busch Clash at Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Daytona International Speedway. This marks the 72nd season of NASCAR racing. In preparation for the 2020 season, NASCAR signed Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico, and Xfinity as the company's "premier partners" in December. Despite the new partnerships, the 2020 Cup Series will not feature a title sponsor now -- it will just be known as the NASCAR Cup Series.

Here is the complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule: