2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule: Dates, times, races, TV channels

Here's a complete rundown of all the races on tap for this year's NASCAR Cup Series

The first NASCAR race of the season is coming up and drivers are getting ready for the 2020 Cup Series. In November, Kyle Busch took home his second NASCAR Cup title with a win at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The first race of the 2020 season is the Busch Clash at Daytona on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Daytona International Speedway. This marks the 72nd season of NASCAR racing. In preparation for the 2020 season, NASCAR signed Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico, and Xfinity as the company's "premier partners" in December. Despite the new partnerships, the  2020 Cup Series will not feature a title sponsor now -- it will just be known as the NASCAR Cup Series.

Here is the complete 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

DATE

RACE

LOCATION

TIME

NETWORK

Feb. 9

Busch Clash at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway

3 p.m.

FS1

Feb. 13

Blugreen Vacations Duel 1 & 2 at Dayton

Daytona International Speedway

7 p.m. & 8:45 p.m.

FS1

Feb. 16

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway

8:45 p.m.

FS1

Feb. 23

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m.

FOX

March 1

Auto Club 400

Auto Club Speedway

3:30 p.m.

FOX

March 8

FanShield 500

Phoenix Raceway

3:30 p.m.

FOX

March 15

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Atlanta Motor Speedway

2 p.m.

FOX

March 22

Dixie Vodka 40

Homestead-Miami Speedway

2 p.m.

FOX

March 29

O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

Texas Motor Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

April 5

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

April 19

Toyota Owners 400

Richmond Raceway

2 p.m.

FOX

April 26

GEICO 500

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m.

FOX

May 3

Dover 400

Dover International Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

May 9

Martinsville 500

Martinsville Speedway

8 p.m.

FS1

May 16

NASCAR All Star Open

Charlotte Motor Speedway

7 p.m.

FS1

May 16

NASCAR All-Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway

9 p.m.

FS1

May 24

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m.

FOX

May 31

Kansas 400

Kansas Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

June 7

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

June 14

Toyota / Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway

3 p.m.

FS1

June 21

Chicagoland 400

Chicagoland Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBCSN

June 27

Kids Free 325

Pocono Raceway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

June 28

Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350

Pocono Raceway

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN

July 5

Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m.

NBC

July 11

Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart

Kentucky Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

July 19

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 9

Consumers Energy 400

Michigan International Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 16

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 23

Drydene 400

Dover International Speedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Aug. 29

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Daytona International Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Sept. 6

Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 12

Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 19

Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN

Sept. 27

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7 p.m.

NBCSN

Oct. 4

Alabama 500

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 11

Bank of America ROVAL 400

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 18

Hollywood Casino 400

Kansas Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Oct. 25

Texas 500

Texas Motor Speeedway

3 p.m.

NBCSN

Nov. 1

NASCAR Cup Series Fall Race at Martinsville

Martinsville Speedway

2 p.m.

NBC

Nov. 8

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Phoenix Raceway

3 p.m.

NBC

