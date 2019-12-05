NASCAR introduces four 'premier partners' that will sponsor 2020 Cup Series

In preparation for the 2020 season, NASCAR has signed Busch Beer, Coca-Cola, Geico, and Xfinity as the company's "premier partners," according to the Associated Press.

Despite the new partnerships, the Cup Series will not feature a title sponsor now -- it will just be known as the NASCAR Cup Series.

The four new sponsors will be featured in several capacities throughout the company, including on NASCAR broadcasts, digital and social avenues and in-market promotion. Busch, Coca-Cola, Geico and Xfinity will also be seen at the championship and All-Star Races throughout the NASCAR schedule.

"This has been a monumental year for our sport, one highlighted by significant changes in our business model to ensure long-term viability and growth," NASCAR president Steve Phelps said In a statement. "As we begin this new chapter, we are joined by four incredible brands with deep-rooted histories across all levels of our sport. We are honored to have this elite group represent our NASCAR Cup Series for years to come."

Following the 2016 season, NASCAR decided to end its partnership with Nextel and began using Monster Energy as the title sponsor for the Cup Series. Nextel, Sprint, and Winston have served as title sponsors in the past. In NASCAR's new model, the four new sponsors will be featured in the majority of the company's signage and markings.

"This new model will provide our premier partners with a heightened level of integration and visibility across all aspects of our sport," NASCAR executive vice president Daryl Wolfe said in a statement. "Each of these partners have demonstrated their commitment to our brand-loyal fan base, and we are excited about how these brands will elevate the NASCAR Cup Series."

The 2020 season gets underway on Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 500.