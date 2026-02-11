nascar-cup-series-2026.png
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is here and the festivities will begin with the 68th Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15. From there, NASCAR will head to Atlanta and Austin as it moves through a 36-race schedule that culminates with the crowning of a champion on Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami.

Last year, Kyle Larson won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, barely edging out Denny Hamlin with with a third-place finish at Phoenix in the championship race. Will Larson be able to defend his title? Will Hamlin finally break through? Or will another challenger come out on top?

Here's a look at the full NASCAR schedule for 2026, including dates, times, tracks, locations and how to watch each race.

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

Date & Time (all times Eastern)

Race

Track

Network

Winner

Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.

Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray

Bowman Gray Stadium (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)

N/A

Ryan Preece

Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)

FS1


Thursday, Feb. 12 at 8:45 p.m.

America 250 Florida Duel 2 at Daytona

Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)

FS1


Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Daytona 500

Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)

Fox


Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.

Autotrader 400

Echopark Speedway (Hampton, Georgia)

Fox


Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m.

DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne

Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas)

Fox


Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Straight Talk Wireless 500

Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Arizona)

FS1


Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m.

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, Nevada)

FS1


Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m.

Goodyear 400

Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina)

FS1


Sunday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m.

Cook Out 400

Martinsville Speedway (Ridgeway, Virginia)

FS1


Sunday, April 12 at 3 p.m.

Food City 500

Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tennessee)

FS1


Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.

AdventHealth 400

Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)

Fox


Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m.

Jack Link's 500

Talladega Speedway (Talladega, Alabama)

Fox


Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m.

Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly

Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas)

FS1


Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m.

Go Bowling at The Glen

Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, New York)

FS1


Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m.

NASCAR All-Star Race

Dover Motor Speedway (Dover, Delaware)

FS1


Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m.

Coca-Cola 600

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, North Carolina)

Prime


Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m.

Cracker Barrel 400

Nashville Superspeedway (Lebanon, Tennessee)

Prime


Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m.

FireKeepers Casino 400

Michigan International Speedway

Prime


Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m.

Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA

Pocono Raceway (Long Pond, Pennsylvania)

Prime


Sunday, June 21 at 4 p.m.

Anduril 250

Naval Base Coronado (San Diego, California)

Prime


Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m.

Toyota/Save Mart 350

Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, California 

TNT


Sunday, July 5 at 6 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicagoland

Chicagoland Speedway (Joliet, Illiniois)

TNT


Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.Quaker State 400 Available at WalmartEchopark Speedway (Hampton, Georgia)TNT
Sunday, July 19 at 7 p.m.Window World 450North Wilkesboro Speedway (North Wilkesboro, North Carolina)TNT
Sunday, July 26Brickyard 400Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Indiana)TNT
Sunday, Aug. 9 at 3:30 p.m.Iowa Corn 350 Powered by EthanolIowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa)USA
Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.Cook Out 400Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Virginia)USA
Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.NASCAR Cup Series Race at New HampshireNew Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, New Hampshire)USA
Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.Coke Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)NBC
Sunday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.Cook Out Southern 500Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina)USA
Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m.Enjoy Illinois 300World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, Illinois)USA
Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.Bass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tennessee)USA
Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.Hollywood Casino 400Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)USA
Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.South Point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, Nevada)USA
Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.Bank of America 400Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, North Carolina)USA
Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.Freeway Insurance 500 Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Arizona)USA
Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.Yellawood 500Talladega Superspeedway (Talladega, Arizona)NBC
Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway (Ridgeway, Virginia)NBC
Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.NASCAR Cup Series Championship RaceHomestead-Miami Speedway (Homestead, Florida)NBC