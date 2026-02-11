The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is here and the festivities will begin with the 68th Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15. From there, NASCAR will head to Atlanta and Austin as it moves through a 36-race schedule that culminates with the crowning of a champion on Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami.

Last year, Kyle Larson won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, barely edging out Denny Hamlin with with a third-place finish at Phoenix in the championship race. Will Larson be able to defend his title? Will Hamlin finally break through? Or will another challenger come out on top?

Here's a look at the full NASCAR schedule for 2026, including dates, times, tracks, locations and how to watch each race.

2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule