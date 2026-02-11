NASCAR 2026 race schedule: Complete list of Cup Series race dates, winners, tracks, locations and more
Keeping track of the 2026 NASCAR season, one race at a time
The 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season is here and the festivities will begin with the 68th Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 15. From there, NASCAR will head to Atlanta and Austin as it moves through a 36-race schedule that culminates with the crowning of a champion on Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami.
Last year, Kyle Larson won his second NASCAR Cup Series championship, barely edging out Denny Hamlin with with a third-place finish at Phoenix in the championship race. Will Larson be able to defend his title? Will Hamlin finally break through? Or will another challenger come out on top?
Here's a look at the full NASCAR schedule for 2026, including dates, times, tracks, locations and how to watch each race.
2026 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
Date & Time (all times Eastern)
Race
Track
Network
Winner
Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m.
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
Bowman Gray Stadium (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)
|N/A
Ryan Preece
Thursday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.
America 250 Florida Duel at Daytona
Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)
FS1
Thursday, Feb. 12 at 8:45 p.m.
America 250 Florida Duel 2 at Daytona
Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)
FS1
Sunday, Feb. 15 at 2:30 p.m.
Daytona 500
Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)
Fox
Sunday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m.
Autotrader 400
Echopark Speedway (Hampton, Georgia)
Fox
Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m.
DuraMax Grand Prix Powered by RelaDyne
Circuit of the Americas (Austin, Texas)
Fox
Sunday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m.
Straight Talk Wireless 500
Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Arizona)
FS1
Sunday, March 15 at 4 p.m.
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, Nevada)
FS1
Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m.
Goodyear 400
Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina)
FS1
Sunday, March 29 at 3:30 p.m.
Cook Out 400
Martinsville Speedway (Ridgeway, Virginia)
FS1
Sunday, April 12 at 3 p.m.
Food City 500
Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tennessee)
FS1
Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m.
AdventHealth 400
Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)
Fox
Sunday, April 26 at 3 p.m.
Jack Link's 500
Talladega Speedway (Talladega, Alabama)
Fox
Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m.
Wurth 400 presented by Liqui Moly
Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, Texas)
FS1
Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m.
Go Bowling at The Glen
Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, New York)
FS1
Sunday, May 17 at 3 p.m.
NASCAR All-Star Race
Dover Motor Speedway (Dover, Delaware)
FS1
Sunday, May 24 at 6 p.m.
Coca-Cola 600
Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, North Carolina)
Prime
Sunday, May 31 at 7 p.m.
Cracker Barrel 400
Nashville Superspeedway (Lebanon, Tennessee)
Prime
Sunday, June 7 at 3 p.m.
FireKeepers Casino 400
Michigan International Speedway
Prime
Sunday, June 14 at 3 p.m.
Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA
Pocono Raceway (Long Pond, Pennsylvania)
Prime
Sunday, June 21 at 4 p.m.
Anduril 250
Naval Base Coronado (San Diego, California)
Prime
Sunday, June 28 at 3:30 p.m.
Toyota/Save Mart 350
Sonoma Raceway (Sonoma, California
TNT
Sunday, July 5 at 6 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Chicagoland
Chicagoland Speedway (Joliet, Illiniois)
TNT
|Sunday, July 12 at 7 p.m.
|Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
|Echopark Speedway (Hampton, Georgia)
|TNT
|Sunday, July 19 at 7 p.m.
|Window World 450
|North Wilkesboro Speedway (North Wilkesboro, North Carolina)
|TNT
|Sunday, July 26
|Brickyard 400
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Speedway, Indiana)
|TNT
|Sunday, Aug. 9 at 3:30 p.m.
|Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol
|Iowa Speedway (Newton, Iowa)
|USA
|Saturday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.
|Cook Out 400
|Richmond Raceway (Richmond, Virginia)
|USA
|Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series Race at New Hampshire
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, New Hampshire)
|USA
|Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30 p.m.
|Coke Zero Sugar 400
|Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida)
|NBC
|Sunday, Sept. 6 at 5 p.m.
|Cook Out Southern 500
|Darlington Raceway (Darlington, South Carolina)
|USA
|Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3 p.m.
|Enjoy Illinois 300
|World Wide Technology Raceway (Madison, Illinois)
|USA
|Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
|Bass Pro Shops Night Race
|Bristol Motor Speedway (Bristol, Tennessee)
|USA
|Sunday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.
|Hollywood Casino 400
|Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)
|USA
|Sunday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
|South Point 400
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Las Vegas, Nevada)
|USA
|Sunday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m.
|Bank of America 400
|Charlotte Motor Speedway (Concord, North Carolina)
|USA
|Sunday, Oct. 18 at 3 p.m.
|Freeway Insurance 500
|Phoenix Raceway (Avondale, Arizona)
|USA
|Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m.
|Yellawood 500
|Talladega Superspeedway (Talladega, Arizona)
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 p.m.
|Xfinity 500
|Martinsville Speedway (Ridgeway, Virginia)
|NBC
|Sunday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m.
|NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
|Homestead-Miami Speedway (Homestead, Florida)
|NBC