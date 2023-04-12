Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday that Chase Elliott will return to the driver's seat of the No. 9 Chevrolet this weekend at Martinsville Speedway after missing the past six Cup Series races due to a leg injury. Elliott was medically cleared Tuesday to return from a fractured tibia suffered in a snowboarding accident on March 3, and the decision to have Elliott return to racing was made after tests at Chevrolet's Driver-in-the-Loop simulator on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elliott had surgery on his left leg in Vail, Colo. almost immediately following his accident, and he then spent March and early April rehabilitating in Colorado as well as his native Dawsonville, Ga.

"We're looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off," read a statement by team owner Rick Hendrick. "Since the injury, he's worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he's stayed fully engaged with everything we're doing, and we know he's chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins."

Elliott's No. 9 has been driven by NASCAR Xfinity Series star Josh Berry in five out of the last six races, with Berry earning two top 10s and a best finish of second at Richmond. IMSA driver Jordan Taylor drove Elliott's car at Circuit of the Americas, finishing 24th in his NASCAR debut.

Elliott, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and last year's regular season champion, finished second in his most recent Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway in February. He has received a medical waiver from NASCAR to remain eligible for the 2023 playoffs.