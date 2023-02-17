gettyimages-1466546408.jpg
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- After one time trial qualifying session and two 150-mile qualifying races, the field is set for the 65th running of the Daytona 500. Alex Bowman will start on the pole for the third time in this race, and he'll be flanked to his outside by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson on the front row.

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola will start third and fourth, respectively, after winning their Duel qualifying races on Thursday night, and defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric will start seventh as he looks to go back-to-back. Kevin Harvick, racing in his 22nd and final Daytona 500, will start 13th.

Four drivers whose teams did not have a NASCAR Cup Series charter were able to earn their way into the field. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, back in Cup on a part-time basis after originally retiring at the end of the 2020 season, was the fastest qualifying Open car in the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet. The second fastest Open car belonged to action sports star Travis Pastrana, who will make his Cup debut behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith qualified for the Daytona 500 through his Duel qualifying race, and he was joined by IndyCar veteran Conor Daly, who made the 500 in improbable fashion after his car was plagued by major mechanical and handling issues. Chandler Smith and Austin Hill did not make the starting field after issues in their respective Duel qualifying races.

  1. #48 - Alex Bowman
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #10 - Aric Almirola
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #2 - Austin Cindric
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #17 - Chris Buescher
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #34 - Michael McDowell
  12. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  13. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  16. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  17. #36 - Zane Smith
  18. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #41 - Ryan Preece
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  23. #1 - Ross Chastain
  24. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #31 - Justin Haley
  29. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  30. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  34. #50 - Conor Daly
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #8 - Kyle Busch
  37. #77 - Ty Dillon
  38. #15 - Riley Herbst
  39. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  40. #67 - Travis Pastrana

Failed to Qualify: Austin Hill, Chandler Smith