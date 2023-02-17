DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- After one time trial qualifying session and two 150-mile qualifying races, the field is set for the 65th running of the Daytona 500. Alex Bowman will start on the pole for the third time in this race, and he'll be flanked to his outside by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson on the front row.

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola will start third and fourth, respectively, after winning their Duel qualifying races on Thursday night, and defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric will start seventh as he looks to go back-to-back. Kevin Harvick, racing in his 22nd and final Daytona 500, will start 13th.

Four drivers whose teams did not have a NASCAR Cup Series charter were able to earn their way into the field. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, back in Cup on a part-time basis after originally retiring at the end of the 2020 season, was the fastest qualifying Open car in the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet. The second fastest Open car belonged to action sports star Travis Pastrana, who will make his Cup debut behind the wheel of the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI Racing.

Defending NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion Zane Smith qualified for the Daytona 500 through his Duel qualifying race, and he was joined by IndyCar veteran Conor Daly, who made the 500 in improbable fashion after his car was plagued by major mechanical and handling issues. Chandler Smith and Austin Hill did not make the starting field after issues in their respective Duel qualifying races.

Daytona 500 starting lineup

#48 - Alex Bowman #5 - Kyle Larson #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #20 - Christopher Bell #2 - Austin Cindric #12 - Ryan Blaney #9 - Chase Elliott #17 - Chris Buescher #6 - Brad Keselowski #34 - Michael McDowell #7 - Corey LaJoie #4 - Kevin Harvick #38 - Todd Gilliland #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #36 - Zane Smith #11 - Denny Hamlin #21 - Harrison Burton #41 - Ryan Preece #24 - William Byron #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suarez #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #31 - Justin Haley #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #14 - Chase Briscoe #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #78 - B.J. McLeod #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #50 - Conor Daly #51 - Cody Ware #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Ty Dillon #15 - Riley Herbst #84 - Jimmie Johnson #67 - Travis Pastrana



Failed to Qualify: Austin Hill, Chandler Smith