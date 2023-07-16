NASCAR has postponed the Crayon 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway due to rain, rescheduling Sunday's Cup Series race to Monday afternoon at noon eastern time. The postponement was forced due to heavy rain on Sunday morning and a weather forecast that called for rain all day in Loudon, N.H.

This marks the third weekend in a row that a NASCAR Cup Series race has been affected by rain. The start of the inaugural Chicago Street Course race was delayed due to heavy rain and flooding in the area, while last weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was shortened due to rain that hit the speedway and forced the race to be called after 185 of 260 laps were completed.

Christopher Bell, the defending winner at New Hampshire, won the pole in qualifying on Saturday and will lead the 36-car field to the green flag. Bell will look to become the first driver to win back-to-back Cup races at New Hampshire since Kevin Harvick did so in 2018 and 2019, while Harvick will make his final career New Hampshire start from 13th position.

The Crayon 301 will begin at noon eastern with television coverage on USA Network and streaming on fuboTV (try for free).