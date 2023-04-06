NASCAR announced Thursday afternoon that the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 and No. 48 teams have been issued an L1-level penalty for illegal modifications to the greenhouse (Window, roof, etc.) area of their cars at Richmond Raceway. The cars driven by William Byron and Alex Bowman had been taken to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further inspection following last Sunday's race.

As a result of the infraction, William Byron and Alex Bowman have both been penalized 60 driver points and five playoff points, and the No. 24 and No. 48 teams have been docked 60 owner points and five playoff points. Interim crew chiefs Brian Campe and Greg Ives have both been fined $75,000 and suspended for two races starting April 13.

This marks the second time in the past month that NASCAR has penalized Hendrick Motorsports for major technical infractions. Following the confiscation of each Hendrick car's hood louvers at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR had penalized each of their four drivers and teams 100 points and 10 playoff points while fining each crew chief $100,000 and suspending them for four races. The points penalty was overturned upon appeal, but the monetary fines and suspensions all stood.

"We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday's race at Bristol Motor Speedway," read a statement by the team.

As a result of the points penalty, Alex Bowman drops from the points leader spot back to eighth in the regular season championship standings. Byron, meanwhile, drops from fourth to 14th.

