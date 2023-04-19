Following an extensive appeals process, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel amended penalties given to both the four Hendrick Motorsports teams, as well as Kaulig Racing's No. 31 team over the use of illegally modified hood louvers at Phoenix Raceway in March

All teams involved had their points penalties completely wiped away, but the related fines and suspensions ultimately stood.

Following the opening practice of the weekend at Phoenix, NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers belonging to all four Hendrick Motorsports cars, which were then brought back to the sport's Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C. According to the sanctioning body, the teams were found to have illegally modified a part that deals with how the radiator duct is assembled.

Upon hearing testimony, The National Motorsports Appeals Panel agreed that Hendrick Motorsports had violated rules concerning vehicle assembly as it pertains to the radiator duct. However, the panel opted to restore the 100 points and 10 playoff points that each Hendrick driver and team had been penalized.

The Appeals Panel's decision, however, created an awkward predicament for NASCAR: Not only did it undermine the sanctioning body's authority to the point that it had to amend its rulebook to keep the Appeals Panel from completely overturning elements of a penalty, but a fairness issue also arose when the Appeals Panel upheld on April 5 the same penalty assessed to Kaulig Racing, only reducing that team's points penalty from 100 to 75.

Kaulig Racing had their case moved to a final appeal, and on April 18, Final Appeals Officer Bill Mullis granted a NASCAR request to overturn Kaulig Racing's points penalty as well. Justin Haley and his team receive 100 driver/owner points and 10 playoff points back, but a $100,000 fine and four-race suspension to crew chief Trent Owens stands.

"In the interest of fairness, NASCAR has requested that I remove the driver/owner race and playoff points from the penalty to Kaulig Racing. I have agreed to this request, per the Rule Book," read a statement by Mullis.During its opening remarks, NASCAR stated it believes that the violations did occur, the penalties were appropriate and the three-person appeals panel ruled correctly.

"But, because the Kaulig infraction closely mirrored that of Hendrick Motorsports (modified louver at Phoenix Raceway), NASCAR requested I rule in the same manner as the three-person appeals panel following the Hendrick Motorsports appeal on March 29. The information I heard in the room this morning created an overwhelming and unique circumstance. In fairness to the team and sanctioning body, as NASCAR documented in its remarks, this request is fully in the interest of fairness and consistency, and I agree."

The April 18 ruling in favor of amending Kaulig Racing's penalty settles the outcome of all three major penalties from Phoenix Raceway and their subsequent appeals. On April 6, the National Motorsports Appeals Panel upheld all penalties issued by NASCAR to Denny Hamlin for admitting on a podcast that he intentionally put Ross Chastain in the wall on the final restart at Phoenix. Hamlin's 25-point penalty and $50,000 stand as assessed.